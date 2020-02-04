DK
Jul 30, 2020
My experience with this course was very good. I learned a lot of manufacturing i.e. how a product is manufactured, what are the processes, how to code for CNC is generated and how a CNC machine works.
RP
Jul 12, 2020
The first course with full hand-on for designing, engineering and optimizing the design.\n\nAutodesk Fusion 360 is great software for CAD/CAM/CAE combined in one. The UI is highly intuitive.
By Ranga K•
Feb 4, 2020
very useful course for mechanical students who want to develop very technically.
please complete this course to gain knowledge in fusion 360 and manufacturing process
By Dheeraj G•
Aug 31, 2019
Instead of peer reviews... if instructors had reviewed our work it would have been much more helpful.
By martin F•
Sep 5, 2018
Unfortunately only the first part o this course is somewhat relevant to the topic. Then, while well presented, its all drifting away and is all about selecting components for a quadcopter drone, absolutely no relevance to manufacturing process but entirely a Google search exercise. You will not need Fusion 360 75% of the time of this course.
By Federico G d C•
Dec 5, 2018
I´m not personally interested at all in building drones and I had to stand 3 courses of the drone design and component selection, it is supposed to be a CAD, CAM and CAE software learning program, not a drone design program.
The CAM module was ok, but there was no explanation of the entire selections made in the course in order to create the parts, which I think was the only value knowledge in this course.
By Vadym P•
Jun 29, 2018
Course focused only on drone assembly. I almost did not used Fusion360 to complete final assessment, otherwise I just googled for quadcopter spare parts.This course about using Your browser, but not Fusion360.Previous four courses was much better.
By Christian A•
Oct 23, 2020
Such a wonderful course, it helped me better understand manufacturing processes using Fusion 360 and how to generate toolpaths, and NC files for CNC machining and 3D printing.
By Melissa N•
May 27, 2019
This course should be called "How to design a drone" not how to learn fusion 360.
By John N•
Sep 25, 2019
A great course with a practical approach. I have gained new skills in design and manufacturing using fusion 360.
By Дмитрий С•
Nov 1, 2018
Course assesment have nothing common with manufacturing
By Shivani K•
May 21, 2020
Nice Course .it is very helpful in manufacturing in fusion 360... They are provide good material and explain it deeply..
By Ssentumbwe E•
Dec 10, 2020
I did not know a lot about CAM until I did this course
Thank you for the well-structured material.
By SAMALA N K 1•
Apr 19, 2021
i have learned a new design software and it is useful for higher studies
By Narra S K R•
May 16, 2020
Its amazing using these quarantine with coursera is the best
By ARIMADLA S•
Jun 7, 2021
This course is very helpful for the students who want to learn fusion 360 and apply them to make Drone design , If you are at very basic level then start from the basic course there are specialization of 5 courses available on Fusion 360 make them utilize if you really want to enhance your 3D skills. Am thanking you to coursera for providing these courses with quality content, After completion of course you will receive a certification from AUTODESK.
By Mitun L•
May 28, 2020
I really enjoyed learning through this portal. I am motivated to make a drone of a smaller size after completing this course.
A special thanks to coursera for offering me assistance and financial aid to complete this course.
I will also recommend these courses to my friends and family members who are interested in designing.
By Shaikh S R•
Jul 14, 2020
Thank you Coursera for providing us such a great course. From this course I learned many of things about fusion.in this course I learned about how to generate the CNC code , and how to run the tool path. It's very good course. Once again thank you Coursera ☺️☺️👍👍
By JUAN C R G•
Oct 31, 2020
CURSO QUE, BASADOS EN EL CONCEPTO DE CREACIÓN DE DRONES PERMITE REVISAR EL USO DEL SOFTWARE FUSION 360 PARA EL DIBUJO DE MODELOS Y LA GENERACIÓN DE CÓDIGOS PARA EL CORTE DE MATERIAL Y MAQUINADO DE PIEZAS
By Gytautas S•
May 13, 2020
Great course. I learned a lot. The provided material is easy to understand, all lessons are easy to follow. The course structure is excellent. I enjoyed this course a lot. Thanks, Coursera and Autodesk!
By Gijs v d B•
Sep 27, 2021
Great course to get acquainted with the basics of CAD modeling. Completing all five courses of this specialization really helped me to get started in the 3D modeling space (without any prior knowledge).
By Divye K•
Jul 30, 2020
By José L•
May 19, 2022
Es un buen curso, es completo y te permite conocer todo el proceso de manufactura con la herramienta Fusion 360. Además te guía paso a paso como realizar y crear un dron hasta su funcionamiento.
By Roopesh P•
Jul 13, 2020
By CESAR A G L•
Sep 6, 2020
Este curso me enseño muchos, pude ver los procesos precisos para el uso ideal de Fusion 360 y cada una de las opciones de trabajo con este programa
By HABIMANA J W•
Mar 13, 2021
Students are downloading and duplicating other people's assignments. It is better to find someone to check for duplication before peer-review.
By Muhammad F B M Z•
Jun 3, 2020
this course is great to enhance your technical skills which it can improve your Autodesk Fusion 360 knowledge