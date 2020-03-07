Design, engineering, and manufacturing are undergoing a digital transformation, and the need for a collaborative product development environment is becoming an ever-growing requirement. Autodesk® Fusion 360™ meets this need by connecting CAD, CAM, and CAE in a single cloud-based platform unlike any other tool of its kind. This course builds upon digital manufacturing trends and foundational CAD concepts discussed in Course 1 of this series by introducing Fusion 360 as a problem-solving tool. In this course, we take the next step in connecting CAD, CAM, and CAE through a series of short exercises on 3D modeling, rendering, simulation, and computer aided manufacturing.
This course is part of the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Autodesk
- 3d modeling
- Autocad
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sketching and modeling
Sketching and modeling are the essential features to any CAD program. With Fusion 360, you can approach sketching and modeling in various ways choosing the approach that is best suited for you. Using Fusion 360 modeling tools, you can import a model and use it as reference images to help you get started quickly. Parametric modeling features allow you to work with precise measurement, setting model parameters and dimensions. The end goal is to get you visualizing your designs quickly and easily.
Sculpt and sheet metal
Most designs begin with a quick conceptual sketch. With Fusion 360, you can import a hand sketch or a photograph as a reference sketch and use Fusion Sculpt to expand on your ideas creating smooth and precise curved 3D modeling surfaces. With Fusion 360 sheet metal features, you can design for manufacturing right from the start, creating a flat pattern for sheet metal design projects.
Render, animation, and drawing
Being able to communicate your design ideas visually is an essential part of the design process. Design ideas need to be conveyed in different ways for different audiences. From aesthetic photo-realisitic renders to assembly animations showing how a design works to technical drawings for manufacturing, this lesson will get you ready to showcase your design.
Simulation
Simulation technology is changing the design process. Simulation tools are becoming highly accurate, fast and powerful and can help you better understand how functional a design is and ways in which to improve it. In this lesson, you explore Fusion 360 Simulation features and learn how to take advantage of simulation feedback through the design process to explore and test your design ideas.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.19%
- 4 stars17.95%
- 3 stars3.10%
- 2 stars0.36%
- 1 star0.36%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AUTODESK FUSION 360 INTEGRATED CAD/CAM/CAE
This course gives the overall view of the stated topics not in detail. So if anyone is looking for a brief and detailed learning , go with the mastery of the course .\n\nkeep practicing
This Course is just Fantastic! It Teaches you Everything you need to know about the basics of designing! and it's manufacturing processes! I just love coursera❤
I've already taken an intro course on fusion 360 months ago and just wanted a refresher...but ended up learning more. Thanks, CourseraXAutodesk. ❤
The quality of the practice problems at the end is top notch. The practice really consolidates the learning. I am as impressed by the tutoring as I am by the software.
About the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
The future of making is here, bringing with it radical changes in the way things are designed, made, and used. And it’s disrupting every industry. With the right knowledge and tools, this disruption is your opportunity—whether you're an entrepreneur, designer, or engineer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
How to I access Autodesk Fusion 360 as a student or educator?
How to I access a Fusion 360 as a professional?
What are the system requirements for Fusion 360?
How do I get installation support for Fusion 360?
How do I share my designs on the Autodesk Fusion gallery?
How do I become an Autodesk Certified User?
Do I have the option to access these learning materials for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.