Course 2 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Autodesk
  • 3d modeling
  • Autocad
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up97%(3,870 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Sketching and modeling

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Sculpt and sheet metal

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Render, animation, and drawing

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Simulation

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization

CAD and Digital Manufacturing

