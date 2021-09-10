Designing the customer and user experience is essential to creating great products today. Gone is the old paradigm of “form follows function” model of design. The process must be iterative and follow the best product design and development processes. While designing a great user experience can be a lengthy and expensive process, there are approaches to doing it faster and smarter, without compromising results.
Introduction to Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing
Development Processes and Organizations
Concept Generation and Selection
Product Design and Architecture
Principles of Prototyping and User Experience
Wireframing and Prototyping Models
Robust Design Considerations
Testing and Troubleshooting
Project Management
Final Thoughts
This Specialization is designed for aspiring and active product leaders seeking to pursue careers in product management, product design, and related roles. Through five practical courses, you will learn the fundamentals for designing and managing products. Upon completion, you will have created your own personal toolbox of knowledge and techniques for approaching and solving real-world problems that product leaders face.
