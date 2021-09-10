About this Course

What you will learn

  • Translate product ideas into tangible assets

  • Create wireframes, 3D renderings, and prototypes

  • Develop the minimum viable product (MVP)

  • Test assumptions and validate customer interests

Skills you will gain

  • Product Development
  • Prototyping
  • Product Management
  • product design
  • User Experience (UX)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Development Processes and Organizations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Concept Generation and Selection

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Product Design and Architecture

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 120 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Principles of Prototyping and User Experience

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Wireframing and Prototyping Models

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Robust Design Considerations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Testing and Troubleshooting

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Project Management

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
10 minutes to complete

Final Thoughts

10 minutes to complete
2 readings

