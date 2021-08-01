By Mohamad S B S•
Aug 1, 2021
Thanks for the education. Could be improved with more in depth and technical content.
By Fernanda M•
Apr 13, 2022
Don't take this course. THIS COURSE IS USELESS There are so many things wrong with this course that is hard to pick the most critical ones.
- The instructor rambles so much and jumps from vague concepts to old practices and personal feelings. - Most of the (superficial) explanations are hardware-oriented, but then the instructor switches to software products examples and it doesn't fit at all. - Most of the sub-topics are totally out of context. This is a curse of Prototyping, if a topic is "Open source" one would expect to have some Open Source Tools for prototyping, but no, she talks about Open Source in general and rambles about a topic that is evidently out of her domain. - The same for Testing. We are supposed to learn here how to test a PROTOTYPE and she rambles about general software testing, there's even a DevOps slide haha...and she concludes that this is too difficult for you and you better find someone who knows. Is this a joke? - All the course she rambles about Agile and Lean, but in the PM module, she uses cascade-based and traditional PM content. - Finally, this is supposed to be a Course on Product Management specialization, a role which is not even mentioned. Ridiculous. And last but not least, please edit the videos and delete the bloopers. Is so unprofessional!
Note for the instructor: Update yourself (get some Coursera courses maybe), go to therapy.
By Amrut M•
Sep 11, 2021
Very Well Designed Concepts and Explanations .Thank you
By Kiran S•
Sep 12, 2021
good
By Soumoyajyoti D•
Jan 27, 2022
Lacked in indepth concept of methods