Chevron Left
Back to Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing by University of Maryland, College Park

4.0
stars
25 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Designing the customer and user experience is essential to creating great products today. Gone is the old paradigm of “form follows function” model of design. The process must be iterative and follow the best product design and development processes. While designing a great user experience can be a lengthy and expensive process, there are approaches to doing it faster and smarter, without compromising results. This essential product management course explains key design thinking principles around personas, story mapping, and prototyping. Product managers need to know and appreciate product designer tools and processes. By combining these principles with good scrum processes, you’ll learn to create great products that don’t sacrifice design for functionality or feasibility. This course enables students to transition from ideas to prototyping and concept testing of their products and services. Students learn how best to effectively translate ideas into marketable offerings so that the best product and service ideas are harnessed and create real value for customers and the organization. Emphasis is placed on an integrated and interdisciplinary approach to engineering design, concurrent engineering, design for manufacturing, industrial design, and the business of new product development. Topics include design methods, modeling and simulation, material and manufacturing process selection, platform and modular design, mass customization, planning and scheduling....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing

By Mohamad S B S

Aug 1, 2021

Thanks for the education. Could be improved with more in depth and technical content.

By Fernanda M

Apr 13, 2022

Don't take this course. THIS COURSE IS USELESS There are so many things wrong with this course that is hard to pick the most critical ones.

- The instructor rambles so much and jumps from vague concepts to old practices and personal feelings. - Most of the (superficial) explanations are hardware-oriented, but then the instructor switches to software products examples and it doesn't fit at all. - Most of the sub-topics are totally out of context. This is a curse of Prototyping, if a topic is "Open source" one would expect to have some Open Source Tools for prototyping, but no, she talks about Open Source in general and rambles about a topic that is evidently out of her domain. - The same for Testing. We are supposed to learn here how to test a PROTOTYPE and she rambles about general software testing, there's even a DevOps slide haha...and she concludes that this is too difficult for you and you better find someone who knows. Is this a joke? - All the course she rambles about Agile and Lean, but in the PM module, she uses cascade-based and traditional PM content. - Finally, this is supposed to be a Course on Product Management specialization, a role which is not even mentioned. Ridiculous. And last but not least, please edit the videos and delete the bloopers. Is so unprofessional!

Note for the instructor: Update yourself (get some Coursera courses maybe), go to therapy.

By Amrut M

Sep 11, 2021

Very Well Designed Concepts and Explanations .Thank you

By Kiran S

Sep 12, 2021

good

By Soumoyajyoti D

Jan 27, 2022

Lacked in indepth concept of methods

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder