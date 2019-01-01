Cait von Schnetlage currently teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at the University of Maryland, College Park. She specializes in product management and project management. In academic and professional settings, she specializes in prototyping and rapid scalability. Ms. von Schnetlage also serves as the CEO of Full Suite Solutions, which provides full stack software development services on federal contracts. Her experience with product development includes supporting large-scale government contracts and automation of backend corporate processes utilizing cloud based solutions and machine learning algorithms. Ms. von Schnetlage is highly adept at translating highly complex organizational needs into quantifiable specifications and applying hypothesis testing to ensure accuracy and requirement validation. While leading product development projects, she applies a combination of Lean UX methodologies and user centered design. In addition to the technical specifications, she analyzes long-term longevity of a solution and plans for technological obsolescence resulting in eventual migration to newer systems. She is passionate about sustainable development and reducing the environmental impacts associated with inefficient design and manufacturing processes. She holds an MBA and MA from Johns Hopkins University, and a BA from the University of Maryland, College Park. In 2017, she was a recipient of AFCEA’s 40 Under Forty award for contributions to STEM in the Defense arena.