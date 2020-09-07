This course offers a systematic engineering design methodology: Stanford Design Thinking for preparing global startup. The course empathizes the whole Stanford design thinking process, "Empathy-Define-Ideation-Prototype-Test," for building a startup with a business model that has a “customer truly need” component.
No background is required; all are welcome!
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Stanford Design Thinking & Lean Startup I
Stanford Design Thinking & Lean Startup I
Stanford Design Thinking & Lean Startup II
Design Thinking with 3D Printing
Such a wonderful class and I can know about that what is design thinking thanks mr. Yoon Yong jin
I would thank the instructor and it was clear explanation of the Topic and given key feature points so it may be useful for the learners very much.
Interesting course but the URL links did not work.
Just amazing and what I needed. I will be using all the tools and techniques I have learned and will apply them to the global startup am working on.
