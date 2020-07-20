DP
Aug 28, 2020
I enjoyed learning about design thinking and startups. It gives an in-depth understanding of how to start businesses and how to make products and understanding the main concepts.
FA
Mar 6, 2021
Just amazing and what I needed. I will be using all the tools and techniques I have learned and will apply them to the global startup am working on.
By Md. A I•
Jul 20, 2020
Thanks to Prof. Yoon Yong Jin and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) for such a wonderful course. Get the opportunity to learn some valuable insights and the ASEAN Startup ecosystem part was the best part of this course.
By Devina P•
Aug 29, 2020
By Feven A•
Mar 7, 2021
By nithin c•
May 17, 2021
I would thank the instructor and it was clear explanation of the Topic and given key feature points so it may be useful for the learners very much.
By Amelia S•
Oct 6, 2021
Super helpful to learn about design thinking and investor relations. Thank you so much Mr. Yoon Yong Jin!
By MOHAMED N A•
Oct 2, 2020
Such a wonderful class and I can know about that what is design thinking thanks mr. Yoon Yong jin
By Pravin P M•
Jan 22, 2021
Very helpful course for new project implementation and development
By Angelo A d F•
Jan 28, 2021
I learned a lot from this course about startup!
By pruthvik•
Jul 24, 2020
Short and Precise, very useful course
By Ashish K R•
Aug 22, 2020
good knowledge in good way
By Sim W F•
Apr 16, 2021
good course for founders
By Thais X G•
Nov 23, 2020
Excellent crash course
By PRAJJWAL D•
Jul 16, 2020
Great way to learn!
By Lester S•
Jan 26, 2021
Very Informative!!
By Gagani S•
Mar 26, 2021
Thank you So much
By Ayush T•
Aug 4, 2020
EEESY PEEESY
By Nursyazwan Z•
Jun 28, 2021
Very good
By Mahender T•
May 17, 2021
EXCELLENT
By Francesco M•
Jan 27, 2021
Short and nice overview of design thinking and lean startup methodologies.
By Lim S T•
Sep 8, 2020
Interesting course but the URL links did not work.
By Vivek S•
Jul 11, 2020
Good Course
By Javier E G V•
Apr 21, 2021
I really expected more, there are some video links that do not exist and also they are not written down, ao you have to copy from the image in the video, also the English of Mr Yoon Yong Jin is a little complicated to understand, it let me down a little. However, this course provided useful information. If I were asked, this course is not worth paying for the content.