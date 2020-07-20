Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Thinking and Global Startup by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.7
stars
90 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This course offers a systematic engineering design methodology: Stanford Design Thinking for preparing global startup. The course empathizes the whole Stanford design thinking process, "Empathy-Define-Ideation-Prototype-Test," for building a startup with a business model that has a “customer truly need” component. This course focuses on lean “Prototype and Test” stages in Stanford Design Thinking. For this, the course introduces a novel manufacturing methodology by using 4th Industrial Revolution technology such as FaaS (Factory as a service) with AI, Bigdata, and 3D Printing. As a final achievement of this course, students will make their critical tools such as one-liner, lean-canvas, and global IR (investor relations) pitch deck for the first step of a global innovative startup founder. Although the lectures are designed to be self-contained, we recommend (but do not require) that students refer to the book E. Ries, The Lean Startup, Crown: New York, 2011/T. Hopkins, Selling for Dummies, Wiley: Indianapolis, 2011, and The Mechanical Design Process, D.G. Ullman, 4th Ed., McGraw-Hill, 2010, which can be helpful for this course....

Top reviews

DP

Aug 28, 2020

I enjoyed learning about design thinking and startups. It gives an in-depth understanding of how to start businesses and how to make products and understanding the main concepts.

FA

Mar 6, 2021

Just amazing and what I needed. I will be using all the tools and techniques I have learned and will apply them to the global startup am working on.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Design Thinking and Global Startup

By Md. A I

Jul 20, 2020

Thanks to Prof. Yoon Yong Jin and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) for such a wonderful course. Get the opportunity to learn some valuable insights and the ASEAN Startup ecosystem part was the best part of this course.

By Devina P

Aug 29, 2020

I enjoyed learning about design thinking and startups. It gives an in-depth understanding of how to start businesses and how to make products and understanding the main concepts.

By Feven A

Mar 7, 2021

Just amazing and what I needed. I will be using all the tools and techniques I have learned and will apply them to the global startup am working on.

By nithin c

May 17, 2021

I would thank the instructor and it was clear explanation of the Topic and given key feature points so it may be useful for the learners very much.

By Amelia S

Oct 6, 2021

Super helpful to learn about design thinking and investor relations. Thank you so much Mr. Yoon Yong Jin!

By MOHAMED N A

Oct 2, 2020

Such a wonderful class and I can know about that what is design thinking thanks mr. Yoon Yong jin

By Pravin P M

Jan 22, 2021

Very helpful course for new project implementation and development

By Angelo A d F

Jan 28, 2021

I learned a lot from this course about startup!

By pruthvik

Jul 24, 2020

Short and Precise, very useful course

By Ashish K R

Aug 22, 2020

good knowledge in good way

By Sim W F

Apr 16, 2021

good course for founders

By Thais X G

Nov 23, 2020

Excellent crash course

By PRAJJWAL D

Jul 16, 2020

Great way to learn!

By Lester S

Jan 26, 2021

Very Informative!!

By Gagani S

Mar 26, 2021

Thank you So much

By Ayush T

Aug 4, 2020

EEESY PEEESY

By Nursyazwan Z

Jun 28, 2021

Very good

By Mahender T

May 17, 2021

EXCELLENT

By Francesco M

Jan 27, 2021

Short and nice overview of design thinking and lean startup methodologies.

By Lim S T

Sep 8, 2020

Interesting course but the URL links did not work.

By Vivek S

Jul 11, 2020

Good Course

By Javier E G V

Apr 21, 2021

I really expected more, there are some video links that do not exist and also they are not written down, ao you have to copy from the image in the video, also the English of Mr Yoon Yong Jin is a little complicated to understand, it let me down a little. However, this course provided useful information. If I were asked, this course is not worth paying for the content.

