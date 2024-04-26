L&T EduTech
Modelling, Analysis and Design of Steel Buildings
This course is part of Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understanding steel building design: load application, analysis parameters, and design methods for different structural elements.

  • Utilize modeling, analysis, and design principles to solve steel building design problems and inform decision-making in diverse scenarios.

  • Evaluate design parameters, results, and output manually with software, assessing their impact on structural integrity, efficiency, serviceability.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module covers the software aided structural modelling using STAAD Pro, including building geometry, member groups, section libraries, material properties, member specification, support conditions, loads, load combinations, and the analysis and design process. The module also addresses the interpretation of analysis and design results, providing insights into output visualization and understanding.

What's included

17 videos1 assignment

This module focuses on beam design for buildings, presenting an overview of IS 800 standards, covering manual and software-based beam design. It addresses failure analysis, optimization, design of cantilever beams, service integration, built-up beams, torsion, and backup beam concepts. Additionally, the module explores simplified floor vibration analysis for comprehensive structural understanding.

What's included

11 videos1 assignment

This module focuses on column design for buildings, covering manual and software-based approaches. It addresses failure analysis, optimization, and introduces a beam-column design approach. The content includes the design of beam-columns, base plates, and anchor bolts, providing a comprehensive overview of the structural design process for columns in building construction.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

This module explores tension members in buildings, detailing types and grades. It covers the design of tension members, bracings, and façade supporting structures. Then the content delves into the design of mullions and transoms. Additionally the module also provides insights into the planning and design approach for terrace floors and architecturally exposed steel elements in building structures.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses15,617 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

