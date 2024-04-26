Modelling, Analysis and Design of Steel Buildings

"Modelling, Analysis & Design of Steel Buildings" is an intensive course that covers a wide range of topics essential for understanding and designing steel structures.
The course begins with establishing the building information and initial model settings, followed by a detailed exploration of building geometry and member properties. Participants learn to create member groups, utilize section libraries, and assign materials. Creation and assignment of Vertical and lateral loads are thoroughly addressed, including the load combinations. Analysis and design parameters are discussed, with a focus on interpreting results from both manual and software-based approaches. Beam design is extensively covered, encompassing manual design methods, software-assisted design processes, and optimization strategies. Special attention is given to addressing failures, optimizing designs, and integrating services within beams. Column design is similarly detailed, with participants learning manual and software-based approaches, failure mitigation, and optimization techniques. The course also delves into beam-column design, considering the interaction between these structural elements and addressing base plates and anchor bolts design. Tension members and bracings are explored in depth, covering types, grades, and design methodologies. Participants gain insights into designing façade supporting structures, including mullions, transoms, and architecturally exposed steel elements. Finally, planning and design approaches for terrace floors are discussed, ensuring participants understand the unique considerations involved in this aspect of steel building design. By the end of the course, participants emerge equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to model, analyze, and design steel buildings effectively and efficiently.