L&T EduTech
Construction aspects of Steel Buildings
L&T EduTech

Construction aspects of Steel Buildings

This course is part of Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze steel building construction methods and practices to solve encountered problems.

  • Design various connection types & comprehending industrial building functionalities, structural framing, and load evaluation.

  • Plan steel buildings: design, structural drawings, fabrication, logistics, erection, inspections for quality construction.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module covers the design and detailing of bolted and welded connections in steel buildings. It explores shear, moment, and splice connections, discussing the design actions for these connections. and practical examples of connections in a building, detailing the design process for beam-to-beam, beam-to-column, column splice, and beam splice connections.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

This module focuses on the design of industrial buildings, covering diffferent types based on functionality, various structural framing, roofing, wall materials, and load evaluation in industrial buildings. It includes considerations for cranes, mezzanine floors, and the design of plate girders and gantry girders. The content addresses the structural model, analysis, design checks, and specific design aspects such as laced and battened columns in the context of industrial building structures.

What's included

18 videos1 assignment

This module covers the planning of structural drawings, fabrication procedures and transportation considerations in structural steel construction. It addresses erection planning and drawings, the actual erection process, inspections, and emphasizes good design, detailing, and construction practices. The module concludes with a design summary of the example building covered in the whole course to reinforce key concepts in the design of a steel building.

What's included

8 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses15,617 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions