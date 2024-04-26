"Design Basics of Steel Buildings" is a comprehensive course that covers all fundamental aspects of designing steel structures. Participants delve into the foundational elements essential for successful building design, including understanding the basis for design through comprehensive reports and considering site location in conjunction with building functionality. Geometric parameters of the building are explored to ensure structural integrity and aesthetic appeal.
Design Basics of Steel Buildings
This course is part of Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
Taught in English
Recall foundational principles of steel building design, including basis for design reports, site location considerations, and geometric parameters.
Understand how site location impacts building function & consider exposure conditions and corrosion protection for steel structures.
"Utilize material knowledge, design loads, and calculation methods to solve steel building design problems, including wind and earthquake loads."
April 2024
6 assignments
This module covers the fundamental aspects of designing and constructing steel buildings, including the aspects covered in a design basis report, site location considerations, geometric parameters, structural systems, special geometries, and materials such as structural steel, concrete, reinforcement, bolts, welds, fireproofing & paints, to achieve a specified design life of the structure.
12 videos1 assignment
This module covers the design loads, considerations for gravity and lateral loads, load combinations based on codes, serviceability requirements, deflection limits, floor vibration, fire resistance, integration of services with the structure, and a practical example of a Structural Design Basis Report (DBR)
9 videos1 assignment
This module covers the calculation of various vertical loads, starting with dead loads, including the self-weight calculation of foundation, beam, column, truss & floor systems, superimposed dead loads from various building elements & functionalities. It also addresses live loads, considering different occupancies, and some special load cases. Preparations of load layouts, and the impact of temperature on structural loads in the design and construction of steel buildings are also included in this module.
12 videos1 assignment
This module focuses on lateral loads in buildings, covering wind loads & its calculation methods for a sample building. It also includes discussions on drag, interference, and dynamic effects in structures. Additionally, earthquake loads acting on a building are addressed, incorporating zone factors, response reduction factors, and base shear calculation based on the equivalent static method.
14 videos1 assignment
This module covers structural layout planning for vertical load resisting systems, with an example grid planning for car parkings and other buildings. It discusses the vertical load resisting system, including slabs, beams & deck sheets. Additionally, it covers the use of chequered plates, grating, deep deck, hollow core, and RC slabs as floor systems in steel buildings. The module also addresses beams and trusses, covering beam orientation, preliminary sizing, load calculations, column placement, live load reduction, and the importance of service coordination in buildings.
16 videos1 assignment
This module explores lateral load resisting systems in buildings, detailing code guidelines and showcasing their significance. It delves into moment resisting frames, braced frames, shear walls, and use of lateral load resisting systems in very tall buildings. The content covers lateral load flow in braced frame systems, planning considerations, and preliminary sizing of lateral load resisting systems for effective structural design.
11 videos1 assignment
