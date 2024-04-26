L&T EduTech
Design Basics of Steel Buildings
L&T EduTech

Design Basics of Steel Buildings

This course is part of Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recall foundational principles of steel building design, including basis for design reports, site location considerations, and geometric parameters.

  • Understand how site location impacts building function & consider exposure conditions and corrosion protection for steel structures.

  • "Utilize material knowledge, design loads, and calculation methods to solve steel building design problems, including wind and earthquake loads."

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

This module covers the fundamental aspects of designing and constructing steel buildings, including the aspects covered in a design basis report, site location considerations, geometric parameters, structural systems, special geometries, and materials such as structural steel, concrete, reinforcement, bolts, welds, fireproofing & paints, to achieve a specified design life of the structure.

What's included

12 videos1 assignment

This module covers the design loads, considerations for gravity and lateral loads, load combinations based on codes, serviceability requirements, deflection limits, floor vibration, fire resistance, integration of services with the structure, and a practical example of a Structural Design Basis Report (DBR)

What's included

9 videos1 assignment

This module covers the calculation of various vertical loads, starting with dead loads, including the self-weight calculation of foundation, beam, column, truss & floor systems, superimposed dead loads from various building elements & functionalities. It also addresses live loads, considering different occupancies, and some special load cases. Preparations of load layouts, and the impact of temperature on structural loads in the design and construction of steel buildings are also included in this module.

What's included

12 videos1 assignment

This module focuses on lateral loads in buildings, covering wind loads & its calculation methods for a sample building. It also includes discussions on drag, interference, and dynamic effects in structures. Additionally, earthquake loads acting on a building are addressed, incorporating zone factors, response reduction factors, and base shear calculation based on the equivalent static method.

What's included

14 videos1 assignment

This module covers structural layout planning for vertical load resisting systems, with an example grid planning for car parkings and other buildings. It discusses the vertical load resisting system, including slabs, beams & deck sheets. Additionally, it covers the use of chequered plates, grating, deep deck, hollow core, and RC slabs as floor systems in steel buildings. The module also addresses beams and trusses, covering beam orientation, preliminary sizing, load calculations, column placement, live load reduction, and the importance of service coordination in buildings.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

This module explores lateral load resisting systems in buildings, detailing code guidelines and showcasing their significance. It delves into moment resisting frames, braced frames, shear walls, and use of lateral load resisting systems in very tall buildings. The content covers lateral load flow in braced frame systems, planning considerations, and preliminary sizing of lateral load resisting systems for effective structural design.

What's included

11 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses15,617 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions