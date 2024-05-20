This course offers a perspective on reinforced concrete building design, equipping learners with skills to interpret architectural and structural drawings, analyze geometric parameters, and understand material specifications. Learners gain practical proficiency in exposure, cover, fire ratings, load types, and seismic considerations, fostering a nuanced understanding of structural engineering. The curriculum emphasizes real-world application, incorporating analysis tools and design basis report creation. By exploring dead loads, live loads, wind loads, and earthquake loads, learners develop comprehensive knowledge, ensuring their ability to confidently undertake sophisticated designs. The course enhances comprehension of Indian code practices, practical skills, and collaborative project experience for effective structural engineering in diverse environments.
Design Basics of RCC Buildings
This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand and interpret detailed architectural and structural drawings.
Learn to assess geometric aspects and specify materials for reinforced concrete design.
Gain knowledge of exposure levels, cover requirements, and fire ratings for reinforced concrete structures.
Skills you'll gain
- Gain expertise in assessing shapes, sizes, and properties of materials for structural engineering.
- Acquire knowledge on handling various types of loads, including dead, live, wind, and earthquake loads, for effective design.
- Learn to incorporate exposure levels, cover requirements, and fire safety measures in design.
- Master the use of tools for analysis and creating comprehensive reports for design decisions.
- Develop the ability to read and understand complex building designs and structural plans.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
4 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive overview of architectural and structural drawing interpretation, covering geometric parameters, site location considerations, and material specifications. The module not only imparts knowledge about design basis parameters but also cultivates the ability to identify and quantify these parameters for any given building or project, ensuring practical proficiency in reinforced concrete building design. The multifaceted benefits include enhanced comprehension of Indian code practices, practical application skills, and collaborative project experience.
What's included
18 videos1 assignment
This module delves into crucial aspects of structural design, covering exposure and cover requirements, fire rating considerations, member sizing, load combinations, and serviceability requirements specific to building structures. Learners will gain insights into creating comprehensive design basis reports for effective and compliant structural engineering in the built environment.
What's included
13 videos1 assignment
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of structural loads in building design, including dead loads, superimposed dead loads, live loads, and wind loads. The exposure provided enables learners to confidently apply these concepts, ensuring a comprehensive understanding and the ability to undertake a sophisticated design of reinforced concrete buildings.
What's included
18 videos1 assignment
This module comprehensively covers earthquake loads. Learners will learn to predict and evaluate responses to earthquake excitation, compute design acceleration coefficients, determine seismic base shear, and apply seismic design parameters. The Equivalent Static Method for seismic analysis in building structures is explored.
What's included
12 videos1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.