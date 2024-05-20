L&T EduTech
Design Basics of RCC Buildings
L&T EduTech

Design Basics of RCC Buildings

This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand and interpret detailed architectural and structural drawings.

  • Learn to assess geometric aspects and specify materials for reinforced concrete design.

  • Gain knowledge of exposure levels, cover requirements, and fire ratings for reinforced concrete structures.

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive overview of architectural and structural drawing interpretation, covering geometric parameters, site location considerations, and material specifications. The module not only imparts knowledge about design basis parameters but also cultivates the ability to identify and quantify these parameters for any given building or project, ensuring practical proficiency in reinforced concrete building design. The multifaceted benefits include enhanced comprehension of Indian code practices, practical application skills, and collaborative project experience.

18 videos1 assignment

18 videos1 assignment

This module delves into crucial aspects of structural design, covering exposure and cover requirements, fire rating considerations, member sizing, load combinations, and serviceability requirements specific to building structures. Learners will gain insights into creating comprehensive design basis reports for effective and compliant structural engineering in the built environment.

13 videos1 assignment

13 videos1 assignment

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of structural loads in building design, including dead loads, superimposed dead loads, live loads, and wind loads. The exposure provided enables learners to confidently apply these concepts, ensuring a comprehensive understanding and the ability to undertake a sophisticated design of reinforced concrete buildings.

18 videos1 assignment

18 videos1 assignment

This module comprehensively covers earthquake loads. Learners will learn to predict and evaluate responses to earthquake excitation, compute design acceleration coefficients, determine seismic base shear, and apply seismic design parameters. The Equivalent Static Method for seismic analysis in building structures is explored.

12 videos1 assignment

12 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

