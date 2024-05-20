This course is designed to familiarize learners with various aspects of reinforced concrete building design, offering a multifaceted approach to enhance their skills. This comprehensive course explores crucial aspects of structural engineering, covering architectural drawing interpretation, and scheme setting. The course will cover common floor systems such as continuous two-way slabs and flat slabs, as well as drop panel design, sizing considerations, and edge beam functions. The module then shifts focus to reinforced concrete columns, emphasizing critical considerations in their location, sizing, and architectural significance. Lateral load systems, including shear walls, are explored in compliance with IS 1893 standards. Additionally, learners gain practical proficiency in ETABS modeling for multi-storey buildings and SAFE modeling for detailed floor system design, ensuring a holistic understanding and application of structural design principles.
Structural scheme setting and ETABS Analysis of RCC Building
This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
Learn to understand architectural drawings and develop effective structural design schemes.
Gain proficiency in designing and sizing continuous two-way slabs, flat slabs, drop panels, and edge beams.
Acquire skills in designing reinforced concrete columns with consideration for location, sizing, and architectural impact.
- Develop proficiency in understanding and working with architectural designs and layout planning.
- Master the use of ETABS for multi-storey building modeling and SAFE for detailed floor system design.
- Learn to effectively design reinforced concrete columns, considering factors such as location, sizing, and architectural integration.
- Acquire knowledge of lateral load systems like shear walls in compliance with IS 1893 standards.
- Gain skills in designing various types of floor systems, including two-way slabs, flat slabs, and drop panels.
May 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module covers essential aspects of structural scheme setting and design for buildings, focusing on interpreting architectural drawings, scheme design for reinforced concrete buildings, and floor systems. Learners will explore popular concrete floor systems such as flat slab systems and continuous two-way slabs, delving into sizing considerations, drop panel design, and the role of edge beams. The module provides practical insights into beam structures and edge beam sizing, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of structural design principles for effective application in engineering projects.
20 videos1 assignment
This module delves into the structural scheme setting and the design of reinforced concrete columns. Learners will learn about the critical considerations in locating and sizing columns, exploring the architectural significance of their placement. The module further covers the axial load design, preliminary sizing, and important parameters of columns. Lateral load systems, including shear walls, are discussed with a focus on compliance with IS 1893 standards, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of structural design principles for effective application in building projects.
18 videos1 assignment
This module provides a comprehensive introduction to ETABS modeling for structural analysis and design. Learners will be guided through various stages of building modeling, with a specific focus on the structural model for a multi-storey reinforced concrete building of up to 50 m tall, using software ETABS.
17 videos1 assignment
This course module offers a comprehensive introduction to SAFE modeling for structural design, focusing on the floor system. Learners will be guided through the intricacies of modeling flat slabs using the direct design method, analyzing two-way slabs, and estimating deflections in edge beams for a reinforced concrete building.
19 videos1 assignment
