Structural scheme setting and ETABS Analysis of RCC Building
Structural scheme setting and ETABS Analysis of RCC Building

This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to understand architectural drawings and develop effective structural design schemes.

  • Gain proficiency in designing and sizing continuous two-way slabs, flat slabs, drop panels, and edge beams.

  • Acquire skills in designing reinforced concrete columns with consideration for location, sizing, and architectural impact.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 assignments

This course is part of the Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

This module covers essential aspects of structural scheme setting and design for buildings, focusing on interpreting architectural drawings, scheme design for reinforced concrete buildings, and floor systems. Learners will explore popular concrete floor systems such as flat slab systems and continuous two-way slabs, delving into sizing considerations, drop panel design, and the role of edge beams. The module provides practical insights into beam structures and edge beam sizing, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of structural design principles for effective application in engineering projects.

What's included

20 videos1 assignment

This module delves into the structural scheme setting and the design of reinforced concrete columns. Learners will learn about the critical considerations in locating and sizing columns, exploring the architectural significance of their placement. The module further covers the axial load design, preliminary sizing, and important parameters of columns. Lateral load systems, including shear walls, are discussed with a focus on compliance with IS 1893 standards, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of structural design principles for effective application in building projects.

What's included

18 videos1 assignment

This module provides a comprehensive introduction to ETABS modeling for structural analysis and design. Learners will be guided through various stages of building modeling, with a specific focus on the structural model for a multi-storey reinforced concrete building of up to 50 m tall, using software ETABS.

What's included

17 videos1 assignment

This course module offers a comprehensive introduction to SAFE modeling for structural design, focusing on the floor system. Learners will be guided through the intricacies of modeling flat slabs using the direct design method, analyzing two-way slabs, and estimating deflections in edge beams for a reinforced concrete building.

What's included

19 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

