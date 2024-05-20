L&T EduTech
Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
L&T EduTech

Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Gain Concrete Building Design expertise. Master Concrete Building Design: From Concept to Construction Execution

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from L&T EduTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Design Basics of RCC Buildings

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand and interpret detailed architectural and structural drawings.

  • Learn to assess geometric aspects and specify materials for reinforced concrete design.

  • Gain knowledge of exposure levels, cover requirements, and fire ratings for reinforced concrete structures.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Gain expertise in assessing shapes, sizes, and properties of materials for structural engineering.
Category: Acquire knowledge on handling various types of loads, including dead, live, wind, and earthquake loads, for effective design.
Category: Learn to incorporate exposure levels, cover requirements, and fire safety measures in design.
Category: Master the use of tools for analysis and creating comprehensive reports for design decisions.
Category: Develop the ability to read and understand complex building designs and structural plans.

Structural scheme setting and ETABS Analysis of RCC Building

Course 212 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to understand architectural drawings and develop effective structural design schemes.

  • Gain proficiency in designing and sizing continuous two-way slabs, flat slabs, drop panels, and edge beams.

  • Acquire skills in designing reinforced concrete columns with consideration for location, sizing, and architectural impact.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Develop proficiency in understanding and working with architectural designs and layout planning.
Category: Master the use of ETABS for multi-storey building modeling and SAFE for detailed floor system design.
Category: Learn to effectively design reinforced concrete columns, considering factors such as location, sizing, and architectural integration.
Category: Acquire knowledge of lateral load systems like shear walls in compliance with IS 1893 standards.
Category: Gain skills in designing various types of floor systems, including two-way slabs, flat slabs, and drop panels.

Design and Detailing of RCC elements

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to design beams, edge beams, flat slabs, continuous slabs, and columns with precision.

  • Develop expertise in designing reinforcement for flexural and shear strength in structural elements.

  • Master detailed column design while adhering to key rules in scheme design.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Reinforcement Design for Beams and Slabs: Learn to design reinforcement for flexural and shear aspects of beams, edge beams, flat slabs, and continuous slabs.
Category: Concrete and Steel Indices Analysis: Acquire the ability to assess concrete and steel indices for effective structural design.
Category: Detailed Design of Reinforced Concrete Columns: Gain expertise in designing columns with an emphasis on critical scheme design rules.
Category: Reinforcement Detailing and Bill of Quantities: Master reinforcement detailing and how to prepare an accurate Bill of Quantities.
Category: Shear Wall Design and Seismic Considerations: Understand shear wall design principles focusing on seismic responses and reinforcement specifications.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
46 Courses17,710 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions