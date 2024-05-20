The course "Concrete Multi-storey Building System Design" aims to equip learners with key design techniques and practical insights drawn from L&T’s extensive expertise. Exploring the design process for reinforced concrete buildings, especially those around 10 stories tall, alongside architectural and structural drawings, learners gain hands-on experience in applying design principles. It covers design parameters, fostering enhanced comprehension, practical skills, and collaborative project experience.
This comprehensive specialization immerses learners in the real-world practice of designing reinforced concrete buildings. It encompasses schematic design of gravity and lateral load-resisting systems, aiding learners in selecting suitable systems and sizing slabs, beams, columns, and shear walls for effective load resistance. The course includes load calculation, structural analysis, and reinforcement detailing in a hands-on manner. Practical emphasis ensures proficiency in making informed design decisions, covering reinforcement detailing and methods for concrete and steel quantification, thus enhancing project estimation skills.
In essence, the course seamlessly integrates theory with hands-on practice, providing learners with a comprehensive understanding and practical expertise in various aspects of reinforced concrete building design.
Applied Learning Project
Through this course, learners will cultivate the expertise to meticulously design a concrete building from its conceptualization to its realization, ensuring strict adherence to relevant code requirements. They will also adeptly integrate industry inputs into their design processes, equipping them to navigate real-world challenges and deliver high-quality, compliant structures.