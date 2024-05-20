This course module offers a holistic exploration of structural design, providing practical exercises in the detailed design of reinforced concrete elements such as beams, edge beams, flat slabs, continuous slabs, and columns. Emphasizing reinforcement design for flexural and shear aspects, learners gain proficiency in real-world engineering scenarios. The module extends to detailed column design, incorporating cardinal rules in scheme design. Further, it covers shear wall design principles, focusing on seismic responses and reinforcement specifics. The module concludes with a comprehensive exploration of reinforcement detailing, concrete and steel indices, reinforcement consumption, and Bill of Quantities, ensuring a well-rounded understanding.
Design and Detailing of RCC elements
This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
Taught in English
Learn to design beams, edge beams, flat slabs, continuous slabs, and columns with precision.
Develop expertise in designing reinforcement for flexural and shear strength in structural elements.
Master detailed column design while adhering to key rules in scheme design.
- Reinforcement Design for Beams and Slabs: Learn to design reinforcement for flexural and shear aspects of beams, edge beams, flat slabs, and continuous slabs.
- Concrete and Steel Indices Analysis: Acquire the ability to assess concrete and steel indices for effective structural design.
- Detailed Design of Reinforced Concrete Columns: Gain expertise in designing columns with an emphasis on critical scheme design rules.
- Reinforcement Detailing and Bill of Quantities: Master reinforcement detailing and how to prepare an accurate Bill of Quantities.
- Shear Wall Design and Seismic Considerations: Understand shear wall design principles focusing on seismic responses and reinforcement specifications.
May 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This course module provides comprehensive insights into structural design, focusing on the detailed design aspects of reinforced concrete elements. Learners will engage in practical exercises, covering the design of beams, edge beams, flat slabs, and continuous slabs. Special emphasis is placed on reinforcement design, encompassing flexural and shear reinforcement for various structural components.
16 videos1 assignment
This course module focuses on the detailed design of reinforced concrete columns, covering vertical and horizontal reinforcements, stirrups, and post-processing of column forces. Learners will also learn cardinal rules in scheme design. The module ensures a comprehensive understanding of column design principles and reinforcing techniques.
11 videos1 assignment
This course module focuses on shear wall design, covering general considerations, seismic responses, and detailed reinforcement design. Learners will delve into the specific design aspects for distributed and horizontal reinforcements in reinforced concrete buildings, emphasizing seismic response and boundary elements. Practical exercises include determining design forces, moment capacity, and the design of boundary zone stirrups, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of shear wall design principles for effective application in structural engineering.
13 videos1 assignment
This comprehensive course module guides learners through the development of reinforcement detailing in reinforced concrete structures. Covering various elements such as flat slabs, two-way continuous slabs, beams, columns, and walls, the module emphasizes practical detailing exercises for effective documentation. Learners will gain insights into concrete and steel indices, reinforcement consumption, Bill of Quantities (BoQ), and conclude with a recap and comprehensive conclusion for practical reinforcement detailing in structural engineering.
20 videos1 assignment
