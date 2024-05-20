L&T EduTech
Design and Detailing of RCC elements
L&T EduTech

Design and Detailing of RCC elements

This course is part of Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Concrete Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

This course module provides comprehensive insights into structural design, focusing on the detailed design aspects of reinforced concrete elements. Learners will engage in practical exercises, covering the design of beams, edge beams, flat slabs, and continuous slabs. Special emphasis is placed on reinforcement design, encompassing flexural and shear reinforcement for various structural components.

This course module focuses on the detailed design of reinforced concrete columns, covering vertical and horizontal reinforcements, stirrups, and post-processing of column forces. Learners will also learn cardinal rules in scheme design. The module ensures a comprehensive understanding of column design principles and reinforcing techniques.

This course module focuses on shear wall design, covering general considerations, seismic responses, and detailed reinforcement design. Learners will delve into the specific design aspects for distributed and horizontal reinforcements in reinforced concrete buildings, emphasizing seismic response and boundary elements. Practical exercises include determining design forces, moment capacity, and the design of boundary zone stirrups, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of shear wall design principles for effective application in structural engineering.

This comprehensive course module guides learners through the development of reinforcement detailing in reinforced concrete structures. Covering various elements such as flat slabs, two-way continuous slabs, beams, columns, and walls, the module emphasizes practical detailing exercises for effective documentation. Learners will gain insights into concrete and steel indices, reinforcement consumption, Bill of Quantities (BoQ), and conclude with a recap and comprehensive conclusion for practical reinforcement detailing in structural engineering.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses17,420 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

