The engineering design process allows engineers to execute both small- and large-scale projects by applying scientific knowledge to the solution of technical problems. Understand the key principles and techniques of engineering design that will help you to develop in this field.
Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...
Fundamental Skills in Engineering Design
Taught in English
4,200 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(39 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the engineering design process and apply techniques used in the design process.
Demonstrate an informed decision-making process.
Gain digital skills as part of Click Start! Follow the link in the instructor bio to see if you're eligible for FREE access to this course and more..
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
3 quizzes, 1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Fundamental Skills in Engineering Design! The first week of the course will give you a basic understanding of what we mean by 'engineering design', as well as an exploration of the product life cycle. You will learn about the the engineering design process this week too, which is what designers do in order to come up with a new product. This will give you a solid foundation on which to build on in Week 2. Let's get started!
What's included
12 videos16 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 2! This week you will examine some of the soft skills that you will need for a role in engineering design before moving on to look at a case study that will give you the opportunity to think about and practice some of the elements of conceptual design.
What's included
1 video13 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Research Methods
Georgia Institute of Technology
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 39
39 reviews
- 5 stars
76.92%
- 4 stars
17.94%
- 3 stars
2.56%
- 2 stars
2.56%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024
Reviewed on Sep 9, 2023
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.