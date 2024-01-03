University of Leeds
Fundamental Skills in Engineering Design

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

Fundamental Skills in Engineering Design

Taught in English

4,200 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

AMMAR ALSALKA
Click Start

Instructors: AMMAR ALSALKA

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(39 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the engineering design process and apply techniques used in the design process.

  • Demonstrate an informed decision-making process.

  • Gain digital skills as part of Click Start! Follow the link in the instructor bio to see if you're eligible for FREE access to this course and more..

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Fundamental Skills in Engineering Design! The first week of the course will give you a basic understanding of what we mean by 'engineering design', as well as an exploration of the product life cycle. You will learn about the the engineering design process this week too, which is what designers do in order to come up with a new product. This will give you a solid foundation on which to build on in Week 2. Let's get started!

What's included

12 videos16 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 2! This week you will examine some of the soft skills that you will need for a role in engineering design before moving on to look at a case study that will give you the opportunity to think about and practice some of the elements of conceptual design.

What's included

1 video13 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (16 ratings)
AMMAR ALSALKA
University of Leeds
1 Course4,200 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Research Methods

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 39

4.7

39 reviews

  • 5 stars

    76.92%

  • 4 stars

    17.94%

  • 3 stars

    2.56%

  • 2 stars

    2.56%

  • 1 star

    0%

JK
5

Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024

ND
5

Reviewed on Sep 9, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions