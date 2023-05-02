Arizona State University
Engineering and Product Design Processes
Arizona State University

Engineering and Product Design Processes

This course is part of Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization

Taught in English

Keng Hsu

Instructor: Keng Hsu

1,719 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(25 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will analyze how engineering and product design processes are carried out as well as distinguish the steps in both design processes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(25 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this short course, you will learn how engineering design processes and product design processes are carried out. After the course, you will be familiar with the steps in both design processes. You will also be familiar with the main goal of each design process, as well as their similarities and differences.

What's included

1 reading

In this module, learners will first be introduced to the course and instructor. Next they will be introduced to the engineering design process and its overall concepts and steps. Finally, they will be guided through further discussions and readings on each step of the engineering design process.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to the further details of the engineering design process and then will then be guided through further discussions and readings on additional steps of the engineering design process.

What's included

1 video4 readings2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to the product design process and will learn about product design process steps and considerations. They also will learn the differences between the general engineering design process and the product design process.

What's included

6 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (8 ratings)
Keng Hsu
Arizona State University
3 Courses2,041 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

Recommended if you're interested in Mechanical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions