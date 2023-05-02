Welcome to “Engineering and Product Design Processes!” In this short course, you will learn how engineering design processes and product design processes are carried out. After the course, you will be familiar with the steps in both design processes. You will also be familiar with the main goal of each design process, as well as their similarities and differences.
Engineering and Product Design Processes
This course is part of Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization
Taught in English
1,719 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(25 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Students will analyze how engineering and product design processes are carried out as well as distinguish the steps in both design processes.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
6 quizzes
Course
(25 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this short course, you will learn how engineering design processes and product design processes are carried out. After the course, you will be familiar with the steps in both design processes. You will also be familiar with the main goal of each design process, as well as their similarities and differences.
What's included
1 reading
In this module, learners will first be introduced to the course and instructor. Next they will be introduced to the engineering design process and its overall concepts and steps. Finally, they will be guided through further discussions and readings on each step of the engineering design process.
What's included
3 videos3 readings2 quizzes
In this module learners will be introduced to the further details of the engineering design process and then will then be guided through further discussions and readings on additional steps of the engineering design process.
What's included
1 video4 readings2 quizzes
In this module learners will be introduced to the product design process and will learn about product design process steps and considerations. They also will learn the differences between the general engineering design process and the product design process.
What's included
6 readings2 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mechanical Engineering
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.