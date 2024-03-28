In today's fast-paced technological environment, understanding the fundamentals of engineering design is crucial for aspiring engineers and professionals alike. This comprehensive course serves as a primer, introducing participants to key concepts and methodologies essential for designing innovative solutions to complex problems. It provides an overview of the engineering design process, emphasizing the integration of creativity and functionality in problem-solving.
Introduction to Engineering Design
Analyze the fundamental principles and concepts that underpin engineering design and their application in problem-solving.
Identify and apply various stages of the engineering design process, from conceptualization to implementation.
Develop skills in using essential design tools and software for creating, analyzing, and refining engineering projects.
Assess and enhance quality, functionality, and performance of design solutions through critical thinking and iterative improvement.
March 2024
4 assignments
Module 1 focuses on laying the foundations of engineering design, covering principles, practical applications, and key elements of the design process.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on navigating the design process, covering detailed exploration of design process steps, brainstorming and creative problem-solving techniques, and introduction to design constraints and considerations.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on mastering design tools and techniques, covering CAD software, prototyping and simulation basics, and materials selection in design.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 focuses on applying engineering design principles and embracing future trends, covering case studies across various industries, emerging technologies, and a conclusion on key learnings.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
