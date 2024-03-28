Starweaver
Introduction to Engineering Design
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the fundamental principles and concepts that underpin engineering design and their application in problem-solving. 

  • Identify and apply various stages of the engineering design process, from conceptualization to implementation.

  • Develop skills in using essential design tools and software for creating, analyzing, and refining engineering projects. 

  • Assess and enhance quality, functionality, and performance of design solutions through critical thinking and iterative improvement.  

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 focuses on laying the foundations of engineering design, covering principles, practical applications, and key elements of the design process.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on navigating the design process, covering detailed exploration of design process steps, brainstorming and creative problem-solving techniques, and introduction to design constraints and considerations.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on mastering design tools and techniques, covering CAD software, prototyping and simulation basics, and materials selection in design.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 focuses on applying engineering design principles and embracing future trends, covering case studies across various industries, emerging technologies, and a conclusion on key learnings.

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

1 Course

Offered by

