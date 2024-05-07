Siemens
Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design
Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design

Beginner level

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create a drawing from a part model, including adding views, dimensioning the part drawings, and modifying drawing attributes.

  • Analyze and compare the techniques of assembly modeling as well as free-form modeling techniques

  • Synthesize skills practiced throughout the guided practice to apply designs to real-world scenarios and tasks.

  • Evaluate the physical properties of 3D designs, such as mass properties, utilizing the simulation capabilities of NX.

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design!! By enrolling in this course, you are embarking on a journey that will bolster your skills with NX software and equip you with the foundational knowledge necessary for further exploration. Week 1 of the course, will begin with an introduction, providing you with an overview and the layout of the course. After which, you will delve into the basic operations of the NX software. The content in week 1 focuses on the essential skills needed to work with NX. You will learn how to start an NX session, explore the software layout, and test out the fundamental functions. By the end of this module, you should be able to 1. Initiate a NX session 2. Navigate the NX interface 3. Execute basic commands and operations.

Welcome to Week 4! This week you will explore the essential concept of sketching. First, you will explore the process of creating geometric sketches. These sketches are similar to the exercises in the first week, but with an added layer of complexity - applying dimensional constraints. You will be guided through these concepts with clear, step-by-step written and video instructions, helping you understand not just the 'how', but also the 'why'. The focus will be on using the basic NX commands effectively to create and manipulate these sketches. By the end of this module, you should be adept at 1. Initiating and executing essential sketching commands in NX. 2. Understand the best practices for applying essential sketching commands in NX.

Welcome to Week 3! In this week's module, you'll begin to explore 3D modeling. Initially, you'll dive into navigating the 3D modeling environment in NX, a fundamental skill laying the groundwork for your upcoming design endeavors. Building upon the 2D sketches crafted in Week 2, you'll learn the essential principles of transforming these sketches into 3D models. Firstly, we'll introduce you to the process of using swept features in NX, a crucial technique for crafting intricate designs. Then, we'll explore remove features such as holes, slots, and grooves, elevating the depth and detail of our 3D models. As we progress through the module, you'll delve into feature operations, including edge blending, chamfering, and threading, adding sophistication to your 3D designs and preparing you for professional-level tasks. We'll expand your knowledge with advanced techniques like Trim Body, Split Body, and Mirror, enabling more complex manipulation of your 3D models. Taking another step forward, we'll explore pattern construction and execute Boolean operations, enhancing your ability to create intricate and detailed 3D models, thus advancing your design skills. By the end of this module, you should be able to 1. Be proficient in navigating the 3D modeling environment in NX 2. Create detailed 3D models from 2D sketches.

Welcome to Week 4! This week guides you through some complex examples. As always, we believe in the power of practical application. You will be tasked with creating a hexagonal nut, an L-bar, a Rocker Arm, and a Die-Cavity, and learning synchronous modeling techniques. These exercises are designed to give you a hands-on experience of the capabilities of NX and to help you understand how these techniques are applied in a real-world context. Finally, you will review how NX is used by a company in the real world as you review a case study. By the end of this module, you should be able to: 1. Use advanced modeling techniques in NX.

