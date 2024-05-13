Siemens
Siemens NX Mastery: Advanced Design & Applications
Siemens NX Mastery: Advanced Design & Applications

Taught in English

Instructor: Siemens

Intermediate level

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of "Siemens NX Mastery: Advanced Design & Applications"! This course is designed to build upon the foundational skills you acquired in "Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design," elevating your NX proficiency to the next level. First, we'll start with an overview of the course layout and available resources to support you throughout this learning journey. Then we will delve into the fundamentals of drafting in NX. This week focuses on learning how to create a drawing from a part model. We'll explore adding and manipulating views within a drawing to enhance the clarity and comprehensibility of your designs, making them more effective and easier to understand. This week also introduces more advanced techniques, such as converting traditional 2D drawings to Product and Manufacturing Information (PMI), leveraging NX's advanced capabilities. T By the conclusion of this module, you'll have a solid understanding of the fundamentals of drafting in NX, setting a strong foundation for the more advanced topics awaiting you.

Welcome to week 2! This week, you'll explore essential principles and vocabulary of Assembly Modeling, a pivotal technique for crafting and overseeing intricate designs. Additionally, we'll scrutinize Top-Down and Bottom-Up modeling methodologies, empowering you to select the most suitable approach for your design objectives. Through hands-on practice, you'll gain mastery over assembly constraints in NX, enabling you to regulate the interrelations between various components in an assembly. Additionally, we'll walk you through the process of generating exploded views in NX, a valuable proficiency facilitating clear visualization of component relationships and arrangements within an assembly. To embed your learning in real-world scenarios and provide practical experience, you'll apply the acquired skills to the Jackscrew assembly model. By the conclusion of this module, you'll possess a solid command of Assembly Modeling in NX, equipping you with the means to proficiently manage and visualize intricate assemblies.

Welcome to Week 3! This week we'll focus on Freeform Surface Modeling and Finite Element Analysis. You'll explore the NX Freeform Modeling tool, receiving guidance as you navigate the intricacies of designing models using freeform and curve techniques. In the latter part of this module, you'll explore the basics of Finite Element Analysis (FEA). We'll delve into mass properties using NX, providing you with a comprehensive grasp of how to assess the physical characteristics of 3D designs. By the conclusion of this module, you'll be proficient in freeform surface modeling and possess a robust understanding of FEA in NX, positioning you for success as we tackle more challenging design endeavors.

Welcome to Week 4!! This week, we'll focus on Convergent Modeling and Sheet Metal modeling. You'll start with an exploration of Convergent Modeling. Through guidance, you'll explore the intricacies of Convergent Modeling, which seamlessly blends the strengths of parametric and direct modeling approaches.. Later in the week, we'll shift gears to Sheet Metal Modeling. You'll learn essential techniques for shaping intricate sheet metal components, a skill highly sought after across various industries. Additionally, we'll deepen your proficiency in evaluating the physical properties of your designs. By the end of the week, you'll have a firm understanding of both Convergent Modeling and Sheet Metal Modeling, equipping you with advanced tools to tackle real-world design tasks head-on. Let's dive into this final week of learning!

Instructor

