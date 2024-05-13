Welcome to Siemens NX Mastery: Advanced Design & Applications!
This course builds upon the foundational knowledge found in our introductory course, "Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design". Siemens NX is an integrated solution for computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and computer-aided engineering (CAE). It is a flexible and powerful tool that helps engineers and designers in various disciplines to create, simulate, and manufacture products. This advanced course will delve deeper into NX's capabilities, exploring complex designs and 3D modeling methodologies. Prepare to explore various concepts including create detailed drawings from part models, explore different assembly modeling techniques, and design complex models using free-form modeling techniques using NX. As previously mentioned, this course is a follow up course. To ensure success in this course, be sure you have completed the prerequisite course: "Intro to Siemens NX: Engineering Essentials and Part Design".