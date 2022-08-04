About this Course

Beginner Level

A basic knowledge of engineering and design concepts is needed.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

A basic knowledge of engineering and design concepts is needed.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Siemens

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Solid Edge

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Basic Commands

1 hour to complete
20 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

User Experience Features

2 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Building Assemblies

1 hour to complete
18 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

