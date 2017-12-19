Chevron Left
Back to Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.9
stars
649 ratings
94 reviews

About the Course

This course is an introduction to the study of bodies in motion as applied to engineering systems and structures. We will study the dynamics of particle motion and bodies in rigid planar (2D) motion. This will consist of both the kinematics and kinetics of motion. Kinematics deals with the geometrical aspects of motion describing position, velocity, and acceleration, all as a function of time. Kinetics is the study of forces acting on these bodies and how it affects their motion. --------------------------- Recommended Background: To be successful in the course you will need to have mastered basic engineering mechanics concepts and to have successfully completed my courses en titled an “Introduction to Engineering Mechanics” and “Applications in Engineering Mechanics.” We will apply many of the engineering fundamentals learned in those classes and you will need those skills before attempting this course. --------------------------- Suggested Readings: While no specific textbook is required, this course is designed to be compatible with any standard engineering dynamics textbook. You will find a book like this useful as a reference and for completing additional practice problems to enhance your learning of the material. --------------------------- The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license....

Top reviews

FA

Aug 28, 2020

A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.

SK

Mar 7, 2016

A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 96 Reviews for Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion

By Mdarif R

Dec 19, 2017

Awesome course for Design Engineers as well design professionals.. It gives basic concepts as well as application to practical problems.

By Thomas S

Aug 22, 2019

A good thorough course for engineers. The videos and practice problems were very helpful in practicing and understanding the material.

By 夏以宽

Nov 16, 2015

The courses are extremely helpful and Professor Whiteman teaches amiably with great clarity.

And I have a personal suggestion: the questions in quiz are great and challenging, but I don't think they should be challenging in calculation. When I did not have my calculator with me, there was nothing I could do to deal with those weird numbers in the questions.

Anyway, I really love the mechanical engineering series and hope Professor Whiteman can put on more courses.

By kamesh p

Oct 5, 2020

This course is very important to every Mechanical Engineering students, this is very useful to me for improving our subject.Thank you for giving opportunity.

By Ashish k

Oct 14, 2018

I would just like to say that Prof. Whiteman is a great explainer. I would like to complete most of the courses by him that are available on Coursera.

By MANIMARAN.S

Jul 19, 2020

worth watching.

By PADMA R K

Jun 17, 2020

good experience

By sarvesh w

Sep 13, 2020

It was the best series of courses that i have attended up till now. A big gratitude and thank you to Dr. Wayne Whiteman for the course. It was a great experience to attend the course and improve my skill set in the course subject. The learnings I have received form the course are always going to helps me in my future work.

Thank you.

By RAMALINGAM M

Feb 6, 2022

Excellent course and I hope it will lay the foundation for the 3D dynamics and more advance courses in Mechanical Engineering. The professor is someone who knows a lot about it and i recommend to every Mechanical Engineer to take this course & thanks for offering this to me.

By Agraj S

Aug 26, 2015

Excellent teaching by Professor Whiteman. Easy to understand and simple explanations which render even complicated concepts easy to grab. Moreover, he relates the concepts to real world applications which makes the course even more interesting. Best course on Coursera.

By Don M

Mar 10, 2022

brillliant - really made dynamics come to life for me. Some of the concepts were difficult, but Dr. Whiteman explaned very well, and had great example problems to cement to concepts in my mind. It helped that I could go back and rewatch the videos when needed...

By Omar H H

Oct 28, 2020

Very instructive and informative course. I am so proud to have finished it. Although the errors and typos were a little bit excessive relative to a course, nevertheless this hasn't change by opinion about the instructor as a competent professor. Thank You.

By Camargo B A A

Mar 8, 2021

Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion is an excellent course that will give you the knowledge you need to understand 2D dynamics. The professor is someone who knows a lot about it. I recommend it.

By Pedram S

Apr 3, 2019

Dr. Whiteman, is a professional, considerate and knowledgable lecturer who is an invaluable one not only because of the mentioned attributes, but also he respect non-native speakers by teaching gently and clearly. Bless you Dr.

By Fazla Z A

Aug 29, 2020

A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.

By Stefnir K

Mar 8, 2016

A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.

By Kasuntha M

Jan 31, 2021

Great course to learn about Engineering Systems in Motion. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

By Humberto C R

Aug 8, 2019

Amazing course!

t helped me a lot to understand the topic of Dynamics and to see my environment in a broader way. I highly recommend it.

By JONNALA S R

May 21, 2020

Very very good course. Superb explanation. Nice teaching. Very neatly explained. Good use of ICT Tools. Thank you very much Professor.

By Ayush S

Sep 3, 2020

I'd highly recommend this course for people working on Automotive Projects to get the basics of mechanics involved in this course,.

By Mukund M

Oct 9, 2021

" Start from known to Unknown" to solve problem is very useful in all types of problem.

Representation is very good.

Mukund Mehta

By Imran M S

Jan 26, 2019

Very good comprehensive course. However, took that course thoroughly (Audit) purpose to revise Engineering Dynamics in 2-D.

By Percy J

Apr 20, 2017

The best course I have taken. Totally recommended for those who want to improve their knowledge in dynamics.

By DIEGO V

Aug 11, 2016

Excellent explanations of fundamental concepts in Kinematics and Kinetics of particles and rigid bodies.

By Amirhossein O S

May 16, 2020

Thank You very much for this course dear Dr. Whiteman, I have really appreciated the whole course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder