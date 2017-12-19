FA
Aug 28, 2020
A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.
SK
Mar 7, 2016
By Mdarif R•
Dec 19, 2017
Awesome course for Design Engineers as well design professionals.. It gives basic concepts as well as application to practical problems.
By Thomas S•
Aug 22, 2019
A good thorough course for engineers. The videos and practice problems were very helpful in practicing and understanding the material.
By 夏以宽•
Nov 16, 2015
The courses are extremely helpful and Professor Whiteman teaches amiably with great clarity.
And I have a personal suggestion: the questions in quiz are great and challenging, but I don't think they should be challenging in calculation. When I did not have my calculator with me, there was nothing I could do to deal with those weird numbers in the questions.
Anyway, I really love the mechanical engineering series and hope Professor Whiteman can put on more courses.
By kamesh p•
Oct 5, 2020
This course is very important to every Mechanical Engineering students, this is very useful to me for improving our subject.Thank you for giving opportunity.
By Ashish k•
Oct 14, 2018
I would just like to say that Prof. Whiteman is a great explainer. I would like to complete most of the courses by him that are available on Coursera.
By MANIMARAN.S•
Jul 19, 2020
worth watching.
By PADMA R K•
Jun 17, 2020
good experience
By sarvesh w•
Sep 13, 2020
It was the best series of courses that i have attended up till now. A big gratitude and thank you to Dr. Wayne Whiteman for the course. It was a great experience to attend the course and improve my skill set in the course subject. The learnings I have received form the course are always going to helps me in my future work.
Thank you.
By RAMALINGAM M•
Feb 6, 2022
Excellent course and I hope it will lay the foundation for the 3D dynamics and more advance courses in Mechanical Engineering. The professor is someone who knows a lot about it and i recommend to every Mechanical Engineer to take this course & thanks for offering this to me.
By Agraj S•
Aug 26, 2015
Excellent teaching by Professor Whiteman. Easy to understand and simple explanations which render even complicated concepts easy to grab. Moreover, he relates the concepts to real world applications which makes the course even more interesting. Best course on Coursera.
By Don M•
Mar 10, 2022
brillliant - really made dynamics come to life for me. Some of the concepts were difficult, but Dr. Whiteman explaned very well, and had great example problems to cement to concepts in my mind. It helped that I could go back and rewatch the videos when needed...
By Omar H H•
Oct 28, 2020
Very instructive and informative course. I am so proud to have finished it. Although the errors and typos were a little bit excessive relative to a course, nevertheless this hasn't change by opinion about the instructor as a competent professor. Thank You.
By Camargo B A A•
Mar 8, 2021
Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion is an excellent course that will give you the knowledge you need to understand 2D dynamics. The professor is someone who knows a lot about it. I recommend it.
By Pedram S•
Apr 3, 2019
Dr. Whiteman, is a professional, considerate and knowledgable lecturer who is an invaluable one not only because of the mentioned attributes, but also he respect non-native speakers by teaching gently and clearly. Bless you Dr.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 29, 2020
By Stefnir K•
Mar 8, 2016
By Kasuntha M•
Jan 31, 2021
Great course to learn about Engineering Systems in Motion. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
By Humberto C R•
Aug 8, 2019
Amazing course!
t helped me a lot to understand the topic of Dynamics and to see my environment in a broader way. I highly recommend it.
By JONNALA S R•
May 21, 2020
Very very good course. Superb explanation. Nice teaching. Very neatly explained. Good use of ICT Tools. Thank you very much Professor.
By Ayush S•
Sep 3, 2020
I'd highly recommend this course for people working on Automotive Projects to get the basics of mechanics involved in this course,.
By Mukund M•
Oct 9, 2021
" Start from known to Unknown" to solve problem is very useful in all types of problem.
Representation is very good.
Mukund Mehta
By Imran M S•
Jan 26, 2019
Very good comprehensive course. However, took that course thoroughly (Audit) purpose to revise Engineering Dynamics in 2-D.
By Percy J•
Apr 20, 2017
The best course I have taken. Totally recommended for those who want to improve their knowledge in dynamics.
By DIEGO V•
Aug 11, 2016
Excellent explanations of fundamental concepts in Kinematics and Kinetics of particles and rigid bodies.
By Amirhossein O S•
May 16, 2020
Thank You very much for this course dear Dr. Whiteman, I have really appreciated the whole course.