JZ
Oct 19, 2020
I like this course and the way is presented. I think, however, that discussion forums could be better attended by the instructors and mentors.
MM
Feb 15, 2021
It was a hard one , Yet very helpful and challenging
By Pau•
Feb 19, 2019
Great course, really enjoyed! It's on the difficult side of the Coursera courses, but if you have engineering-level maths it shouldn't be a big deal. It's unnecessary to do the previous courses to do this one if you already have some practice with lie-groups robotics but it's often times not the case.
I recommend not to use their library at all and code your own code so that you learn more and get more out of the course.
The peer-graded assignments are the only big drawback. I think they should be automatically evaluated with a set of unit tests. Hopefully that will be sorted out at some point.
By Arnab C•
May 27, 2019
The concepts of this Course will be used heavily in Course 6. I rated this course after course 6 because the real use of this course is in there. The entire specialization was rock solid and develops a strong foundation for further explorations.
By John M•
Jan 12, 2019
Another very meaty course in this series. I enjoyed it a lot.
A word of warning though, I found this course to be a step up in terms of difficulty and time required compared to the previous 4. Very rewarding to get through but be forewarned.
By Maya S•
Feb 16, 2021
It was a hard one , Yet very helpful and challenging
By Ahmed M A F•
Nov 9, 2020
It's interesting course, but it needs much effort
By Bassam A M S A•
Jun 30, 2019
It is the best course and the most excited one.
By Islam B•
Jan 10, 2021
Really nice course! Many thanks to authors!
By Eduardo L•
Nov 29, 2020
Excellent course by professor Lynch.
By Sandun R•
Jun 19, 2021
A very good course
By Akshat B•
May 28, 2021
Great Course!
By Juan C D S•
May 10, 2020
Awesome!!
By Irina R•
Jan 5, 2019
Positive: Very rigorous and thorough course. Has quizzes and programming assignments which have multiple languages supported.
Minus: The peer-reviewed assignments may take a long time to get graded due to small number of students. Also, the small number of students makes it almost impossible to get any help regarding the material. I have never seen the instructor replying to a student question which is not related to the courseware. The book has no solutions, so if you don't understand something, you are stuck.
By KARAN V•
May 9, 2021
GOOD