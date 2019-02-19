Chevron Left
Do you want to know how robots work? Are you interested in robotics as a career? Are you willing to invest the effort to learn fundamental mathematical modeling techniques that are used in all subfields of robotics? If so, then the "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" specialization may be for you. This specialization, consisting of six short courses, is serious preparation for serious students who hope to work in the field of robotics or to undertake advanced study. It is not a sampler. In Course 5 of the specialization, Robot Motion Planning and Wheeled Mobile Robots, we delve into advanced topics in robotics. Chapter 12, Grasping and Manipulation, of the "Modern Robotics" textbook covers the modeling of kinematics and forces between rigid bodies in contact, and applies the modeling to analysis and planning of robot grasping and other manipulation tasks. Chapter 13, Wheeled Mobile Robots, covers modeling, motion planning, and feedback control of omnidirectional and nonholonomic wheeled mobile robots, and concludes by addressing control of mobile manipulators consisting of a wheeled mobile base and a robot arm. This course follows the textbook "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" (Lynch and Park, Cambridge University Press 2017). You can purchase the book or use the free preprint pdf. You will build on a library of robotics software in the language of your choice (among Python, Mathematica, and MATLAB) and use the free cross-platform robot simulator V-REP, which allows you to work with state-of-the-art robots in the comfort of your own home and with zero financial investment....

By Pau

Feb 19, 2019

Great course, really enjoyed! It's on the difficult side of the Coursera courses, but if you have engineering-level maths it shouldn't be a big deal. It's unnecessary to do the previous courses to do this one if you already have some practice with lie-groups robotics but it's often times not the case.

I recommend not to use their library at all and code your own code so that you learn more and get more out of the course.

The peer-graded assignments are the only big drawback. I think they should be automatically evaluated with a set of unit tests. Hopefully that will be sorted out at some point.

By Arnab C

May 27, 2019

The concepts of this Course will be used heavily in Course 6. I rated this course after course 6 because the real use of this course is in there. The entire specialization was rock solid and develops a strong foundation for further explorations.

By John M

Jan 12, 2019

Another very meaty course in this series. I enjoyed it a lot.

A word of warning though, I found this course to be a step up in terms of difficulty and time required compared to the previous 4. Very rewarding to get through but be forewarned.

By Juan C C Z

Oct 19, 2020

I like this course and the way is presented. I think, however, that discussion forums could be better attended by the instructors and mentors.

By Maya S

Feb 16, 2021

It was a hard one , Yet very helpful and challenging

By Ahmed M A F

Nov 9, 2020

It's interesting course, but it needs much effort

By Bassam A M S A

Jun 30, 2019

It is the best course and the most excited one.

By Islam B

Jan 10, 2021

Really nice course! Many thanks to authors!

By Eduardo L

Nov 29, 2020

Excellent course by professor Lynch.

By Sandun R

Jun 19, 2021

A very good course

By Akshat B

May 28, 2021

Great Course!

By Juan C D S

May 10, 2020

Awesome!!

By Irina R

Jan 5, 2019

Positive: Very rigorous and thorough course. Has quizzes and programming assignments which have multiple languages supported.

Minus: The peer-reviewed assignments may take a long time to get graded due to small number of students. Also, the small number of students makes it almost impossible to get any help regarding the material. I have never seen the instructor replying to a student question which is not related to the courseware. The book has no solutions, so if you don't understand something, you are stuck.

By KARAN V

May 9, 2021

GOOD

