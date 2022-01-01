- Uipath
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Learn RPA Design & Development with UiPath. Master building automation projects independently.
What you will learn
Learn the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation
Develop familiarity and deep understanding of UiPath Platform
Develop the ability to independently design and create automation for business processes.
Prepare to become a Junior RPA Developer. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The practice exercises of the course consists of exercises mapped to the Theory portion. Each exercise will help the student practice and apply the skills learned in the Theory section. At the end of the specialization is an industry-level capstone project which will help the students to assimilate the knowledge and skills learnt and build an end-to-end automation solution for a business process.
Basic Programming skills
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
RPA Basics and Introduction to UiPath
The RPA Basics and Introduction to UiPath course provides knowledge on Robotic Process Automation basic concepts. It also introduces you to the UiPath Platform and its core components. The course provides a detailed explanation of UiPath Studio User Interface and its features. By the end of the course, you will be able to build your first automation project in UiPath Studio.
Data Manipulation in RPA
The Data Manipulation in RPA course will provide knowledge about Variables, Arguments, and Data Manipulation. It will also introduce you to Variables and Arguments, their types, and their application in automation projects.
UI Automation and Selectors
The UI Automation and Selectors course provides a deep understanding of the different methods used while interacting with the User Interface of different applications like Excel, Word, CRM, Websites while building automation projects.
Control Flow in RPA
The Control Flow in RPA course provides a deep understanding of the automation flow. Control Flow is a concept that refers to the order in which actions are executed and "control" flows in an automation project with the help of sequences, decision making, loops, and flowcharts. This course also focuses on the error handling mechanism which is vital for an automation project.
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
