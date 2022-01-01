Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: 3d Modeling, Advertising, Algorithms, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Product Design, Product Lifecycle, Product Management, Research and Design, Simulation, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(4.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Strategy and Operations, Operations Research, Computer-Aided Design, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Design and Product
4.8
(3.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Scientific Visualization, Data Visualization, Analysis, Computer Graphics, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Virtual Reality, Applied Mathematics
4.6
(486 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 3+ Months
ISAE-SUPAERO
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Experiment, Geometry, Global, Graphic Design, Human Computer Interaction, Linear Algebra, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Physics, Probability & Statistics, User Experience, Virtual Reality
4.6
(138 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Algorithms, Design and Product, Computer Graphics, Computer Graphic Techniques, Communication, 3d Modeling, Computer-Aided Design, Modeling, Advertising, Product Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(995 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks