About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Robotics Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Motion Planning
  • Robotics
  • Quadcoper
  • Matlab
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Aerial Robotics

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 74 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Geometry and Mechanics

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 117 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Planning and Control

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Advanced Topics

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min)

About the Robotics Specialization

Robotics

Frequently Asked Questions

