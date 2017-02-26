About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Robotics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Vision
  • Estimation
  • Random Sample Consensus (Ransac)
  • Geometry
Instructors

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Geometry of Image Formation

10 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 180 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Projective Transformations

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Pose Estimation

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 126 min)
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Multi-View Geometry

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 221 min)

About the Robotics Specialization

Robotics

