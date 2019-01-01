Jianbo's group is developing vision algorithms for both human and image recognition. Their ultimate goal is to develop computation algorithms to understand human behavior and interaction with objects in video, and to do so at multiple levels of abstractions: from the basic body limb tracking, to human identification, gesture recognition, and activity inference. Jianbo and his group are working to develop a visual thinking model that allows computers not only to understand their surroundings, but also to achieve higher level cognitive abilities such as machine memory and learning.