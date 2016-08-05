About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Robotics Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Robotics
  • Raspberry Pi
  • Matlab
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Week 1

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
4 hours to complete

Week 1: Lesson Choices

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Lesson Choices

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Lesson Choices

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Lesson Choices

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)

About the Robotics Specialization

Robotics

