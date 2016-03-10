About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Motion Planning
  • Automated Planning And Scheduling
  • A* Search Algorithm
  • Matlab
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction and Graph-based Plan Methods

Week 2

Configuration Space

Week 3

Sampling-based Planning Methods

Week 4

Artificial Potential Field Methods

