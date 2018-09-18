How can robots determine their state and properties of the surrounding environment from noisy sensor measurements in time? In this module you will learn how to get robots to incorporate uncertainty into estimating and learning from a dynamic and changing world. Specific topics that will be covered include probabilistic generative models, Bayesian filtering for localization and mapping.
- Particle Filter
- Estimation
- Mapping
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Gaussian Model Learning
We will learn about the Gaussian distribution for parametric modeling in robotics. The Gaussian distribution is the most widely used continuous distribution and provides a useful way to estimate uncertainty and predict in the world. We will start by discussing the one-dimensional Gaussian distribution, and then move on to the multivariate Gaussian distribution. Finally, we will extend the concept to models that use Mixtures of Gaussians.
Bayesian Estimation - Target Tracking
We will learn about the Gaussian distribution for tracking a dynamical system. We will start by discussing the dynamical systems and their impact on probability distributions. This linear Kalman filter system will be described in detail, and, in addition, non-linear filtering systems will be explored.
Mapping
We will learn about robotic mapping. Specifically, our goal of this week is to understand a mapping algorithm called Occupancy Grid Mapping based on range measurements. Later in the week, we introduce 3D mapping as well.
Bayesian Estimation - Localization
We will learn about robotic localization. Specifically, our goal of this week is to understand a how range measurements, coupled with odometer readings, can place a robot on a map. Later in the week, we introduce 3D localization as well.
This is a really comprehensive course which gave me a good knowledge about Gaussian Model and Kalman Filter ...
This course was interesting but I think the video material was too shallow and not detailed enough. The assignment for Week 4 was extremely challenging!
week 2 and 4 needs more information. Yet great learning experience at affordable price.
The course is too difficult and the class is too short to understand, I have to spend a lot of this learn the knowledge needed in other place.
The Introduction to Robotics Specialization introduces you to the concepts of robot flight and movement, how robots perceive their environment, and how they adjust their movements to avoid obstacles, navigate difficult terrains and accomplish complex tasks such as construction and disaster recovery. You will be exposed to real world examples of how robots have been applied in disaster situations, how they have made advances in human health care and what their future capabilities will be. The courses build towards a capstone in which you will learn how to program a robot to perform a variety of movements such as flying and grasping objects.
