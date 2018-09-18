About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Robotics Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Particle Filter
  • Estimation
  • Mapping
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Gaussian Model Learning

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Bayesian Estimation - Target Tracking

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Mapping

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Bayesian Estimation - Localization

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)

View all reviews

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

