Profile

Daniel Lee

Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering

Bio

Dan's research focuses on applying knowledge about biological information processing systems to building better artificial sensorimotor systems that can adapt and learn from experience. Drawing from the ways in which biological systems compute and learn, Dan and his lab look at computational neuroscience models, theoretical foundations of machine learning algorithms, as well as constructing real-time intelligent robotic systems, with an ultimate goal of making machines that better understand what we want them to do.

Courses

Robotics: Estimation and Learning

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder