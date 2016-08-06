CP
Sep 24, 2016
The capstone is really good.\n\nToo bad it means the end of this specialization... I liked it here.\n\nBut it is also the beginning of playing more with ROS, simulation tools and real robots.
AK
Oct 9, 2017
Enjoyed this challenging course! Thankyou coursera. This Specialization is great for learning concepts but it is not industry oriented. Overall had a great experience.
By Ng B K•
Aug 6, 2016
AR track is interesting.
Student should be advised to get the robot earlier before course starts.
It would also be nice to get some introduction to ROS...
By Abhijeet P•
Feb 2, 2020
Some codes and material are too old. And no one answers or help questions on discussion forum.
By Lokesh B•
Nov 29, 2018
Very Very Very tough and mind blasting. A lot of learning. I will have to go through this course again and again and again. Thanks everyone. Thanks a ton.
By Abhiram S•
May 13, 2019
Its a good course and I learnt a lot. However, the TAs are totally not responsive and there is absolutely no help from the mentors and TAs. Also, there are some bugs in the code provided which makes it hard to debug errors. Also, DO NOT take a AR track. The grade for AR track depends on how many are currently enrolled in the course which is not in your control. The grade is provided when the fellow students grade your submissions and vice-versa. This can be frustrating if you are the only one in the course. I finished the AR track and then waited for 1 month anticipating a grade. I finally started the MIP track and finished it to get my certificate.
By Joaquin R•
Nov 4, 2018
Very few information available. This is just easier to complete because is a review of the other courses.
By Guillermo C•
Dec 18, 2017
Most of the modules are very practical in nature. Some of the modules focused on the research being done at the moment, which can make them look like more abstract, i.e. not so practical, but I think it is good to see what the future will bring. The capstone project helps a lot really fix the concepts in the mind of the student.
Sometimes the grading system could be more friendly, e.g.: provide more clues as to what is not working fine in the assignments.
The communication with the instructors is rather slow. I know that the idea is the interaction with peers should compensate for the virtual presence and the distance between students and instructors, but sometimes the peers have the same questions and concerns, so student might need the help from the instructors in a timely manner.
By David A•
Apr 9, 2021
I really enjoyed this capstone. It was the most challenging especially since I took the AR track but it was also the most rewarding. The forums were very helpful and the staff responded well to my queries. However, I think this course is due for an upgrade. The raspberry pi image still incorporates Python 2.7 and a dated ROS version. The IMU recommended by the course is quite out of fashion and more modern and precise IMUs are not supported by the course codes and this presented a huge challenge to me. In summary, the course is awesome and I am glad I completed this specialization.
By Enrico A•
Aug 8, 2017
This module combines elements from the previous 5 courses for the creation of a practical project. It is possible to choose between the modelling and control of a two-dimensional Segway in Matlab or the creation and control of a robot rover. I picked the first module and it proved to be very interesting. The lectures are few and very clear, with most of the time dedicated to the development of the project. For once, the assignments were also clear! Excellent course!
By Ramachandran S•
Jun 13, 2017
I followed the MIP track since the AR track required me to purchase a kit and it was quite expensive.
I would like to make the bot with custom parts once i have acquired the needed ones.
The MIP track was good involving all that we learnt from previous courses and building up our ability to code.
By Erick A M D•
Mar 11, 2021
It is a very good end for the program. With an integration of all the adquired knowledge.
The hardest part for me was the Kalman Filter lessons. I think you can leave a lot more information about this topic that became very important in the last phase of the project.
By Abhilash•
May 24, 2017
This specialization is a great overwiew of robotics.You will not be a master but youwill definitely be able to get familiar with many robotics terms and you can hold your own in a conversation with a roboticist.
By Niju M N•
Dec 7, 2016
Worthy every effort put into the capstone project. This gives a practical example of almost every concepts we studied in the specialization
By Ran C•
Jan 25, 2017
Very challenging, yet more interesting. I like these capstones, learned way more than I expected. Great course, recommend strongly.
By nrraajan n•
May 31, 2020
Excellent course i completed too earlier only bcos of this LOCKDOWN i really thank CORONA to make this course fast and clear
By Fabio B•
Aug 21, 2017
Excellent exercises, straight to the point and just with a simple review from previous courses.
By Adi S•
Dec 4, 2019
Really helpful and practically applicable course.
By Luis A D R•
Mar 22, 2019
Great class!!!
By Anoop S•
Jun 29, 2016
The best!!!!
By 陈鹏•
Mar 10, 2017
很不错，我比较喜欢
By Eduardo K d S•
Jan 19, 2017
This is it! This was the last course in the Robotics Specialization. I must say this was the most interesting course in this specialization, there are 2 tracks available to choose from: a software one and a hardware one. Needless to say I chose the latter. I think pretty much anyone doing a robotics specialization should opt for this one if they have the means. It is nice to simulate different scenarios and learn different concepts through them, however, nothing beats the joy of building something by yourself and witnessing the fruits of your hard work, it is really rewarding!
My main and only complaint about this course is related to the grading system for the hardware track. It relies on a system of peer reviews by 3 other students. Sometimes the results might not be fair, and you will need to resubmit your work because of that.
By Hussain M A•
Mar 24, 2020
Controller tuning is the hard part in the MIP track. All rest is manageable. But It teaches you how real projects can become challenging.
By Vu N M•
Sep 25, 2018
It is quite good but I need something more challenge
By Rishabh B•
Jan 21, 2017
Nice MOOC. Nice Last course. AR Track is very nice.
By Wahyu G•
Mar 13, 2020
Captures all previously taught materials but the forum is already "slow-response". Maybe because it is an old course.