Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community. Join our 3.6 million learners to expand your knowledge or boost your career.

Andrew Murray

Andrew Murray

Sports Medicine Physician
Sport and Exercise, University of Edinburgh
Andy Lawrence

Andy Lawrence

Physics and Astronomy
Catherine Heymans

Catherine Heymans

Physics and Astronomy
Charles Cockell

Charles Cockell

Professor
Astrobiology
Chris Oliver

Chris Oliver

Professor
Physical Activity for Health Research Centre
Danijela Gašević

Danijela Gašević

Lecturer
Centre for Population Health Sciences
David Silkenat

David Silkenat

Lecturer
School of History, Classics and Archaeology
Dr Heather Bacon

Dr Heather Bacon

Veterinary welfare edcuation and outreach
Jeanne Marchig International Centre of Animal Welfare Education
Dr Catriona Bell

Dr Catriona Bell

BVetMed, PhD, PGCAP, MRCVS
Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Education
Dr Gurå Therese Bergkvist

Dr Gurå Therese Bergkvist

BSc Hons (Vet Sci), BVM&S, PhD, MRCVS
Lecturer, Preclinical Veterinary Sciences
Dr Thomas Butler

Dr Thomas Butler

Affiliate Tutor
University of Glasgow
Dr David Carmel

Dr David Carmel

Lecturer
Psychology
Dr J Adam Carter

Dr J Adam Carter

Researcher
Epistemology - Philosphy
Dr Simon Fokt

Dr Simon Fokt

Learning Technologist
University of Edinburgh
Dr Andrew Gardiner

Dr Andrew Gardiner

BVM&S, Cert SAS, MSc, PhD, MRCVS
Veterinary Clinical Senior Lecturer
Dr Fritha Langford

Dr Fritha Langford

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC)
Dr John Philip Kitchen MBE

Dr John Philip Kitchen MBE

Edinburgh City Organist
University of Edinburgh
Dr Jill MacKay

Dr Jill MacKay

Animal Behaviour and Welfare Researcher
Animal Behaviour and Welfare Team, SRUC
Dr Areti Manataki

Dr Areti Manataki

Teaching and Research Fellow
Centre for Medical Informatics
Dr John Menzies

Dr John Menzies

University of Edinburgh
Dr Amy Miele

Dr Amy Miele

Lecturer in Clinical Animal Behaviour
Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education
Dr Zack Moir

Dr Zack Moir

Associate Professor of Music
Edinburgh Napier University
Dr Nikki Moran

Dr Nikki Moran

Senior Lecturer in Music
Reid School of Music, ECA
Dr Orestis Palermos

Dr Orestis Palermos

Research Explorer
School of Philosophy
Dr Jessie Paterson

Dr Jessie Paterson

BSc (Hons) Agricultural Chemistry, PhD, PgDip
Lecturer in Student Learning
Dr Victoria Sandilands

Dr Victoria Sandilands

Senior scientist
Avian Science Research Centre, SRUC
Dr Peggy Series

Dr Peggy Series

Institute for Adaptive and Neural Computation
Dr Kenny Smith

Dr Kenny Smith

School of Philosophy, Psychology & Language Sciences
Dr Mark Sprevak

Dr Mark Sprevak

Senior Lecturer
School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences
Dr Mog Stapleton

Dr Mog Stapleton

Dr Frances Wong

Dr Frances Wong

Data Science MOOC Project Lead
College of Science and Engineering
Dr Richard Worth

Dr Richard Worth

Lecturer in Music
University of Liverpool
Dr. Matthew Chrisman

Dr. Matthew Chrisman

Reader in Philosophy
Philosophy
Dr. Ian Church

Dr. Ian Church

Researcher
Epistemology; Philosophy of Psychology; Philosophy of Religion
Dr. Emma Gordon

Dr. Emma Gordon

Postdoctoral Researcher
University of Edinburgh
Dr. Allan Hazlett

Dr. Allan Hazlett

Dr. Suilin Lavelle

Dr. Suilin Lavelle

Lecturer in Philosophy
University of Edinburgh
Dr. Alasdair Richmond

Dr. Alasdair Richmond

Dr.
Philosophy
Dr. Dave Ward

Dr. Dave Ward

Lecturer in Philosophy
University of Edinburgh
Eli Appleby-Donald

Eli Appleby-Donald

Learning Technologist
Edinburgh College of Art
Elinor Mason

Elinor Mason

Senior Lecturer
Philosophy
Fabian Hilfrich

Fabian Hilfrich

Senior Lecturer in American History
School of History, Classics and Archaeology
Frank Cogliano

Frank Cogliano

Professor of American History
School of History, Classics and Archaeology
Graham Baker

Graham Baker

Chancellor's Fellow
Physical Activity for Health Research Centre
Guy Fletcher

Guy Fletcher

Lecturer
Philosophy
Helen Ryall

Helen Ryall

Healthy University Project Co-ordinator
Sport & Exercise, University of Edinburgh
Kay Aitchison

Kay Aitchison

BSc Agriculture (Hons Animal Production Science)
Lecturer in Farm Animal Husbandry
Louise Connelly

Louise Connelly

E-Learning Developer
University of Edinburgh
Professor Michela Massimi

Professor Michela Massimi

Full Professor
Philosophy
Miss Hayley Walters, RVN

Miss Hayley Walters, RVN

Welfare and Anaesthesia
Mitchell Green

Mitchell Green

Professor of Philosophy
Nicola Osborne

Nicola Osborne

Digital Education Manager
EDINA, University of Edinburgh
Prof Susan Rhind

Prof Susan Rhind

BVMS, PhD, FRCPath, PFHEA, MRCVS
Professor of Veterinary Medical Education
Professor Andy Clark

Professor Andy Clark

School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences
Professor Mark Harris

Professor Mark Harris

Professor of Natural Science and Theology
School of Divinity
Professor John Peacock

Professor John Peacock

Professor of Cosmology
Institute for Astronomy
Professor Duncan Pritchard

Professor Duncan Pritchard

Professor of Philosophy
University of Edinburgh
Professor Nat Waran

Professor Nat Waran

Professor of One Welfare
Eastern Institute of Technology, Napier, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand.
Professor Barbara Webb

Professor Barbara Webb

School of Informatics
Rachel Whittington

Rachel Whittington

BVSC MRCVS
Lecturer in Professional Skills
Robert Mason

Robert Mason

Professor of Twentieth-Century U.S. History
School of History, Classics and Archaeology
Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones

Senior Institutional Support Officer
Digital Curation Centre, UK
