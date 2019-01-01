BSc Hons (Vet Sci), BVM&S, PhD, MRCVS
Dr Gurå (that's what my students call me as they can't pronouce my last name!) came to Scotland in 1997 from Norway to study veterinary medicine. She graduated from the R(D)SVS in 2000 (intercalated BSc Honours degree) and in 2003 (BVM&S). After spending a few years in general and small animal practice she returned to do a PhD in small animal veterinary oncology in 2007.
She now teaches veterinary undergraduates anatomy, histology and physiology at the R(D)SVS. Her research interests are diverse, and she currently supervises one Master student and three PhD students who are working on the role of the oncogenes Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor and c-Src in cancer, the role of epithelial to mesenchymal transition in squamous cell carcinomas, and on how odontoclasts are dysregulated in feline tooth resorption lesions. She also has an interest in the Seram long-nosed bandicoot, but that might be a short project as nobody has reported seeing one since 1928!
In her spare time she enjoys spending time with Blue and Fram, her two Border Collies, playing handball and reading books.