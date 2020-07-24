About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Animal
  • Vital Signs
  • Veterinary
  • Medicine
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Course Information

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Basic Animal Care

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

An Introduction to Body Systems Anatomy

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Veterinary Professional Skills

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

An Introduction to Clinical Skills

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EDIVET: DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A VETERINARIAN?

Frequently Asked Questions

