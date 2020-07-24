This course is for anyone interested in learning more about Veterinary Medicine, giving a “taster” of courses covered in the first year of a veterinary degree and an idea of what it is like to study Veterinary Medicine.
EDIVET: Do you have what it takes to be a veterinarian?The University of Edinburgh
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Information
Please read through the components of this section before starting on the actual course content. Enjoy the course!
Basic Animal Care
In this week, led by Kay Aitchison, we will be looking at animal care. We recommend that you start with the overview reading under the week 1 overview and then work through the core materials. We hope you enjoy the week.
An Introduction to Body Systems Anatomy
In this week, we will look at the anatomy of the body, and the teaching team to guide you through this part of the course are Professor Susan Rhind and Dr Gurå Therese Bergkvist. We recommend that you start with the overview reading under the week 2 overview. For this week we have split the core materials into four sections that we suggest you work through in the order presented.
Veterinary Professional Skills
In this week, we will be looking at Veterinary Professional Skills, and the teaching team to guide you through this part of the course are Rachel Whittington and Dr Jessie Paterson. We are also joined in one of the videos by our colleague Stacy Spielman. We hope you are enjoying the course so far and once again we suggest you start with the week 3 overview and then working through the core materials section.
An Introduction to Clinical Skills
In this week, we will be introducing you to Veterinary Clinical Skills, led by Catriona Bell and assisted by Caroline Mosley. We are also joined in one of the videos by our colleague Neil Hudson. Again please start with the week 4 overview and then work through the core materials as presented.
TOP REVIEWS FROM EDIVET: DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A VETERINARIAN?
Very informative and highly detailed course that masterfully encompasses the core aspects of veterinary medicine in a concise overview, which I personally found very enjoyable!
The course was organised very well, and touched on all the relevant topics for an aspiring veterinary surgeon like myself - including areas I didn't anticipate such as clinical skills and EQ.
Very informative class. Provides excellent insight into the veterinary profession. Especially loved the clinical skills section! Professors are also wonderful. Highly recommend!
Such an honor to participate in this course! I learned a lot and to be able to have the chance to widen my knowledge about veterinary and to apply it to my studies is I am forever grateful with.
