Profile

Rachel Whittington

BVSC MRCVS

    Bio

    Rachel qualified from Bristol in 1988 and spent 15 years working in small animal practice, 11 of those running her own practice. After selling the practice she went on to work for VetFocus - a veterinary business consultancy giving advice to practices on business management. She joined the R(D)SVS in March 2007 and is now a senior lecturer in professional skills. She works closely with final year and leads the professional skills course across the curriculum with a particular focus on improving the employability of our graduates by ensuring they are well prepared with all the skills the profession needs.

    Courses

    EDIVET: Do you have what it takes to be a veterinarian?

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder