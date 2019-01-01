Rachel qualified from Bristol in 1988 and spent 15 years working in small animal practice, 11 of those running her own practice. After selling the practice she went on to work for VetFocus - a veterinary business consultancy giving advice to practices on business management. She joined the R(D)SVS in March 2007 and is now a senior lecturer in professional skills. She works closely with final year and leads the professional skills course across the curriculum with a particular focus on improving the employability of our graduates by ensuring they are well prepared with all the skills the profession needs.