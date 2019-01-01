I am the Regius Professor of Astronomy at the University of Edinburgh, working at the Institute for Astronomy which is co-located with the UK Astronomy Technology Centre at the beautiful and historic Royal Observatory Edinburgh. Before this I have worked or studied at Leicester, MIT, the Royal Greenwich Observatory, and Queen Mary, University of London.
I specialise in the study of quasars (black holes in the centres of galaxies) and observational cosmology, as well as large-scale sky surveys and the Virtual Observatory.