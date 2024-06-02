The University of Edinburgh
Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRD) in Primary Care Settings
Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRD) in Primary Care Settings

Taught in English

Hilary Pinnock

Instructor: Hilary Pinnock

19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • Understand the physical, psychological and social impact of chronic respiratory diseases on the individual, their family and community.

  • Demonstrate improved skills in the diagnosis and management of asthma, COPD and other chronic respiratory disease in children and adults.

  • Assess how to adapt advice to the local context, taking account of the global variation in access to care and treatment, and workforce.

There are 5 modules in this course

After a short overview of how to use the platform and an introduction to the course, we will look at the big picture. We will hear from leading experts on the global burden of respiratory diseases and good quality primary respiratory care. Then, we will explore three key papers that outline the growing burden of respiratory disease from a global perspective, and guidance for prevention and management.

2 videos9 readings1 discussion prompt

Starting with a case study of a child who possibly has asthma, we will then look more closely at supported self-management of asthma and how a personalised action plan can help patients to manage the condition. We will learn how to use a peak flow meter and how it can be used to confirm a diagnosis. Then we will revisit the case study to learn more about rhinitis and treating severe symptoms.

3 videos12 readings2 quizzes

We now look at Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), its diagnosis, and its assessment and management in primary care.

16 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

We look at a short case study of a woman with respiratory problems and consider how to reach a diagnosis. Then we explore palliative care and spirituality in the context of low-resource settings.

1 video9 readings1 discussion prompt

In this final week, we're going to reflect on what we've covered in the course, help you to consolidate your learning, and discuss how you can use what you've learned in your own practice with pulmonary rehabilitation and practical primary care.

8 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Hilary Pinnock
The University of Edinburgh
The University of Edinburgh

