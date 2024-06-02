Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRD) in Primary Care Settings

On this course, you’ll get a world-class introduction in how to diagnose and manage respiratory disease in low- and middle-income primary care settings.
Explore how to treat chronic respiratory disease Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) place a huge burden on healthcare services worldwide, as recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). On the course, you’ll explore the physical, psychological, and social impact of chronic respiratory diseases on the individual, their family, and the wider community. Improve your diagnostic skills You’ll demonstrate an improved ability as a healthcare professional to diagnose and manage asthma, COPD, and other chronic respiratory diseases in children and adults. By the end of the course, you’ll be able to assess how to adapt your advice to the local context – taking into account your access to staff, care, and treatment in terms of the availability of local resources. Learn to treat asthma and COPD alongside experts The course is led by RESPIRE at the University of Edinburgh, and the International Primary Care Respiratory Group (IPCRG). RESPIRE is led by global experts in respiratory disease, while IPCRG is a world network of primary care respiratory clinicians that works to improve respiratory health and CRD best practice. Under their guidance, you’ll come away with increased confidence in your diagnostic skills and your ability to manage the healthcare resources available to you. Course Team: Hilary Pinnock Siân Williams Aziz Sheikh Kamilla Ramdzan Md. Nazim Uzzaman Monsur Habib Aizhamal Tabyshova