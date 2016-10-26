Physical inactivity and sedentariness are “silent killers”. Do you feel like you spend too much time sitting? Do you feel like you would like to be more active? Are you unsure about how to incorporate physical activity into your daily life? We are here to help.
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Welcome to the first week of the Sit Less, Get Active journey! Watch the exciting videos and learn the basics about physical activity and sedentariness; how much physical activity we should be doing; how to monitor your physical activity levels and set physical activity goals; and how to judge how credible the resources for physical activity are. Use the opportunity to engage with others by participating in discussion forums. Join the discussion on barriers and facilitators to physical activity, as we would love to learn more about what helps you or makes it difficult for you to be active daily. Also, share and discuss with us your favourite physical activity resources.Test your knowledge through practice or weekly quizzes and also practice monitoring your own physical activity and setting physical activity goals. Happy Learning! Sit Less, Get Active Team
We hope you enjoyed the videos and activities in Week 1. If you haven’t started your assignments, now is the great time to start with the week of monitoring your physical activity and goal setting. This week we will give you tips and suggestions on how to be more active in your neighbourhood, at work, home and school, and how to travel actively to destinations. Discuss with others about what helps you and what keeps you from being active in your neighbourhood or at work. Also, check out additional tips in the optional readings. We hope these videos, tasks and additional readings will help you to complete the practice quizzes and a weekly quiz successfully. As always, happy learning! Sit Less, Get Active Team.
Making physical activity a lifelong habit for you and others
Week 3 is starting and bringing with itself new great videos and activities. If you have never heard about the pelvic floor, check out the video on physical activity in pregnancy. Guest speaker Elaine Miller, a physiotherapist and a stand-up comedian, will help you learn more about the pelvic floor and how to strengthen it. Other videos this week will tell you about what leisure centres have to offer, how dancing can help us be more active, how we can make physical activity a habit, and how we can inspire others to sit less and be more active. Remember to track your weekly steps and record them in the assignment. Also, have you set yourself some SMART goals? We encourage you to stay with us after these 3 weeks and get an additional dose of physical activity promotion. We will be sending you weekly physical activity promotional messages and monthly short inspirational videos for 6 months to help you stay active. You can also follow us on Twitter @GetActiveMOOC - Happy Learning! Sit Less, Get Active Team
The greatest course ever! It is so realistic that can apply for every one, not only myself. I have got a range of tips to sit less, get active in here. Once again, thank you alot for your effort.
A must go through course.. minimal video time and max life changing learning.. awareness from this course will make your life much better in long (read 66 days) run. All the best :)
Short and straightforward course - nothing very academically taxing but provided good information about the importance of regular physical activity and many tips on how you can achieve it.
Well-presented, good ideas for promoting activity, health, and increased well-being. I particularly enjoyed the Scottish accents and the occasional beautiful shots of Edinburgh :-)
