About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Plan
  • goal setting
  • Resource
  • Smart Criteria
  • Confidence
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Welcome to Sit Less, Get Active 1

12 minutes to complete
1 reading
7 hours to complete

Defining, measuring and getting started with physical activity

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Sit less, get active wherever you are!

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
20 minutes to complete

Sit less, get active wherever you are!: Lesson Choices

20 minutes to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Making physical activity a lifelong habit for you and others

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 30 readings, 6 quizzes

