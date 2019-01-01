Profile

Danijela Gašević

Lecturer

Bio

Danijela Gasevic is a physician by training, and a Lecturer in the Centre for Population Health Sciences at the University of Edinburgh. Her research focus is on the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. For years she has been counselling community members on how to incorporate physical activity into daily life while giving examples on how people can sit less and be more active in various environments such as their neighbourhood, home and/or work. With a group of experts and wonderful people she creates the MOOC Sit less, Get Active with a willingness to empower people worldwide to be less sedentary and lead more active, healthier and happier lives.

Courses

Sit Less, Get Active

