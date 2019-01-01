Andrew is a Family Doctor (GP) and consultant in Sports and Exercise Medicine. He has a passion, and expertise in promoting physical activity for health, and has had policy roles with Scottish Government, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, and a range of leading organisations. He is a researcher with the University of Edinburgh Physical Activity for Health Research Group. Andrew works for the European Tour Golf, and the SportScotland Institute of Sport, and also runs for Scotland. He once completed a 4300km run from far north Scotland to the Sahara desert.