ND
Sep 4, 2019
The greatest course ever! It is so realistic that can apply for every one, not only myself.\n\nI have got a range of tips to sit less, get active in here. Once again, thank you alot for your effort.
MM
Jul 24, 2016
This is a very useful and short course that covers all you need to get active, and is well seupported by a well chosen set of optional readings for anyone wanting to learn more. Highly recommended.
By Michael P M•
Jul 25, 2016
This is a very useful and short course that covers all you need to get active, and is well seupported by a well chosen set of optional readings for anyone wanting to learn more. Highly recommended.
By Juan A F S•
Sep 15, 2017
I love the course cause it gives you down to earth advice on what you can do at the same time explain & recommend tons of different thing to do in many places such as home, work, etc
By MD A T•
Jun 6, 2017
This course helped me to incorporate an active lifestyle in my daily life. Also, it pointed out the ways that one could be active. A must for every person irrespective of their age.
By Anna I•
Jan 9, 2017
The course is interesting and might be useful for complete strangers in the world of fitness/physical activity, as it provides some general ideas about implementing activity to one's daily life, as well as gives a good understanding on stating achievable goals. For those who have the essential knowledge of all that, the course would be a repetition of the basics. The most useful part seems to be about the goal setting, and that is what I'd recommend to start with for most students. The course won't be useful for fitness\sports professionals. Follow-up e-mails for many months after the course ends seem to start turning somewhat annoying. The quality on the videos (sound especially) is often a bit on the poor side.
By Fredrik P•
Jul 3, 2016
This course is clickbait for the purpose of soliciting information about the private life of participants. It barely contains any facts, and it contains in total zero references to studies that facts are taken from. This shouldn't be on Coursera, and an organization making a course like this shouldn't be allowed to call itself a university.
By Brenda M B•
May 25, 2020
This course provides scientifically sound advance to get moving for your health. It also provides inspiration and motivation to get started and stay active for a longer, healthier, happier life.
By Nguyen T D•
Sep 5, 2019
The greatest course ever! It is so realistic that can apply for every one, not only myself.
I have got a range of tips to sit less, get active in here. Once again, thank you alot for your effort.
By Anoop T•
Oct 22, 2018
Hi, I consider myself as a fit person, still i just wanted to try this course. This course gave a lot of practical possibilities and insights to become more active than i already am and encouraged me a lot.
Thanks to Edinburg university to provide a course like this and thanks to Coursera for letting me attend this course from other part of the world.
By Michelle n I•
May 24, 2020
This was an awesome course for me, and had really great resources. Overall, I knew that exercise is great for our bodies, and it was a great reminder and motivator to hear this again. I had my kids watch this with me and they were motivated to move their bodies and not sit all day.
By Jonathan S•
Apr 21, 2020
Short and straightforward course - nothing very academically taxing but provided good information about the importance of regular physical activity and many tips on how you can achieve it.
By Youssef E•
Apr 13, 2020
My purpose in taking this course was probably different than a lot of people. I am already a very active person, but this course still provided me with tools to encourage other people to get active. Most of these tools can be found in the additional readings. They are optional, but if you want to make the most ouf ot a lecture, they are required.
By Nayara N S•
Aug 24, 2020
The course is straight-forward, with useful tips for you to get started getting a healthy exercising routine. The best thing about the course are the ideas provided regarding you adapting a exercise routine to your life. That is, adequating your schedule to simpla exercises that fit your style. The organization of the course is exceptional.
By Dahlia Z•
Apr 12, 2020
I had a lot of fun! It felt like my motivation to move came back, as I tried to shrug off the things stopping me from getting physically active. It was small things that I deemed unnecessary, but this course made me realise that even choosing to stand up and take a walk is a big step in the right direction.
By Anusha C•
May 30, 2020
Simple and effective course. The videos and readings are short and simple. Highly recommend this course to anyone who would like to understand the importance of physical activity in life and to learn about some practical tips to include physical activity as an everyday habit.
By Dhawal B•
Dec 27, 2016
A must go through course.. minimal video time and max life changing learning.. awareness from this course will make your life much better in long (read 66 days) run.
All the best :)
By Lisa S•
Oct 27, 2016
Well-presented, good ideas for promoting activity, health, and increased well-being. I particularly enjoyed the Scottish accents and the occasional beautiful shots of Edinburgh :-)
By Soňa P•
Jan 11, 2017
Course had good structure, the videos were informative and really encouraging to go and start moving, from simple things like stretching at home or in your office to more sophisticated activites like sports or dance. Actually, I've never thought about activites and moving this way – it could be really anything, even just not sitting counts. The course also encouraged me to rethink some of my activity goals, like reaching 10k steps (most of the time almost impossible for me) – every step is good and better than count them is to focus on time spent by the activity. I thought this course will be just fun, you know, everyone knows that sitting too much is bad etc., but it really worked for me as a motivation to set some goals and get moving. Thanks!
By Subhasis C•
Oct 24, 2017
I had long ago completed two courses on Coursera. They were challenging for a full time employed person like me and who did not belong to those domains. I took up this course as a personal enrichment challenge and the course really changed my outlook to everything from heart disease to dance to habit formation. The optional readings are excellent. A serious student can use those optional materials to research this subject. And the presentations did not drag. I have little money; so i had applied for financial aid but right now after finishing the course I just became more debt-ridden by paying for the course through my credit card! This is to say thank you Coursera and my instructors. The course is worth getting into debt for. Thanks again.
By Pratiksha J•
Jan 21, 2018
This was an excellent course. It not only focused on why exercise is important, it also showed us how we can incorporate into our everyday life by showing us plenty of examples on simple exercises we can do at home, or at work, or any other place. The videos on successful goal-setting and habit formation were very helpful and so were the study materials. I liked that the instructors themselves were involved in some sort of physical activity in the videos. I very much enjoyed this course. I would suggest that there be a section for physical activity or exercise for disabled people. I find it important that there be something for them.
By Nguyen H•
Mar 21, 2019
I used to regular the gym, but after marriage and housework kicks in, I've been lounging whenever I can. Having a desk job is also challenging as I often ignore my 'Move around' countdown notification. This course has helped me get back and improve on my healthy habit. I now keep an Active Log. It helps me put into perspective how well I'm doing and set future goals, also helps me identify barriers to a healthy more active lifestyle. The coursework is divided into bite-sized and it also helps me completing this course. The info is helpful and encouraging. Can't thank you enough. And I promise to sit less, and get more active!
By Prof C O M F F F•
Jul 3, 2016
This course provides an excellent comprehensive overview of physical activity. All the educational material and erudite videos are very high quality and help motivate and change behaviour from a sedentary to active lifestyle. Hopefully after the MOOC finishes that the evaluation process will demonstrate a positive outcome to educate and change attitudes to physical activity on a global basis. Well done to team leader Danijela Gasevic and the Sit Less, Get Active MOOC team.
By Natasha K•
May 26, 2017
I absolutely loved this course! As an individual who is a Zumba instructor and very into fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and wants to take up a career in sports psychology, the course not only helped me understand concepts better, but motivated me to pursue my personal fitness goals. All the instructors were very knowledgeable and gave such great inputs and fabulous short videos. Looking forward to more such courses from University of Edinburgh! Thank you! Cheers :)
By shafa s•
Jun 8, 2021
Thank you for sharing this amazing course. I really loved this and it gives me new insights and also many beneficial informations. Thank you very much, may Allah bless us and gives us strength to do the best in everything and to be healthy everyday. I hope that I can push my family and people that I love to always stay health and sit less. This course has opened my eyes that we can also be active a home. Thank you and have a good day!
By Nicola J•
Sep 22, 2017
A short but comprehensive course on how to become more active. A lot of useful suggestions and much encouragement for participation in physical activities, whatever your personal circumstances.
I was not able to participate in the full course as I did not upgrade. I did complete all the modules that I could though and enjoyed them all.
My thanks to the educators and course organisers for an informative and enjoyable course.
By Nusayer A•
Oct 26, 2020
I enjoyed doing the course very highly. I am very motivated to do physical activities. The instructors helped me learn a lot on the importance of physical activity in our daily life. I will try my best to perform any kinds of activities in my daily life. Many many thanks to the instructors & the Coursera team to help me complete the course. I recommend everyone to take this course.
Thank you very much.