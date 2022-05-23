هل تمنيت من قبل تعلم البرمجة، ولكن لم تعرف من أين تبدأ؟ سوف تتعلم من خلال هذه الدورة التدريبية كيفية البرمجة بواسطة Scratch، وهي لغة برمجة مرئية سهلة الاستخدام. والأهم من ذلك، سوف تعرفك على المبادئ الأساسية للحوسبة وستساعدك على التفكير كمهندس برمجيات.
برمج بنفسك! مقدمة حول البرمجة
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Universidad ORT Uruguay
------------English: Universidad ORT Uruguay is an innovative university with a focus on science, technology, management, design, and education. Member of World ORT, it was established in Uruguay as a private non-profit educational organization in 1942. With more than 11,000 students, increasing numbers of joint projects with industry and research production, ORT is one of the largest non-governmental universities in the country. ORT contributes to the strengthening of the national entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, and has pioneered the introduction of new study programmes and education technologies in Uruguay. ------------Spanish: Universidad ORT Uruguay es una universidad innovadora con foco en ciencia, tecnología, administración, diseño y educación. Miembro de World ORT, se estableció en Uruguay como una organización educativa privada sin fines de lucro en 1942. Con más de 11.000 alumnos, un creciente número de proyectos conjuntos con la industria y producción de investigación, es una de las más grandes universidades no estatales del país. ORT contribuye al fortalecimiento del ecosistema nacional de innovación y emprendedurismo y ha sido pionera en la introducción de nuevos programas de estudio y tecnologías educativas en el Uruguay.
برنامج الكمبيوتر الأول الخاص بك
في هذه الوحدة، ستقوم بإنشاء أول برنامج كمبيوتر خاص بك! ستتعرف على مفاهيم البرمجة الأساسية وستتعرف على Scratch.
أصبحت البرمجة أسهل!
في هذه الوحدة، ستواصل استخدام بنيات التحكم، وستكتشف كيفية استخدام الأحداث في برامجك وكيفية دمج المؤثرات الصوتية والمرئية في Scratch. ستبدأ أيضًا بالتفكير في متطلبات البرنامج وتصميمه.
تعديل الألعاب
في هذه الوحدة، ستتوفر لك إمكانية تعديل الألعاب الحالية وتمديدها لإنشاء إصدارات جديدة. ستتعرف أيضًا على ممارسات هندسة البرمجيات لاختبار برامجك وتوثيقها.
إعادة استخدام الرمز
في هذه الوحدة، ستتعرّف على الإجراءات والاستنساخ في Scratch، وسوف تقوم بتطبيق هذه الأفكار لإعادة استخدام الرمز الخاص بك.
