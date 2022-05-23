About this Course

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Arabic
Instructors

The University of Edinburgh

Universidad ORT Uruguay

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

برنامج الكمبيوتر الأول الخاص بك

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

أصبحت البرمجة أسهل!‏

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

تعديل الألعاب

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

إعادة استخدام الرمز

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

