Human Rights-based Approach to Dignity in Care (DIGNISPACE)
Human Rights-based Approach to Dignity in Care (DIGNISPACE)

Leah Macaden
Elaine Webster

Instructors: Leah Macaden

21 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Understand that Dignity is something more than treating individuals with Respect and appreciate the complexities around Dignity as a concept.

  • Engage with the reflective activities and make relevant links to uphold and advocate Dignity using a human rights based approach in their practice.

  • Gain confidence in operationalising and abstract concept like Dignity in practice in tangible ways informed by the PANEL principles of human rights.

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

13 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

1 video9 readings2 discussion prompts

What's included

27 readings3 assignments11 discussion prompts

What's included

18 readings5 assignments15 discussion prompts

What's included

20 readings5 assignments10 discussion prompts

Leah Macaden
