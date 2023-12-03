The 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is being held in Dubai, UAE from 30 November – 12 December 2023. It will bring together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree and accelerate coordinated global action on climate change.
Learning for a Sustainable Future: Live at COP28
Taught in English
10,432 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(119 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Investigate the broader context of COP28 and consider other associated frameworks such as The UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
Consider local, national, and global perspectives on COP28 through a range of responses to the core themes of the Conference.
Share ideas and inspiration as to how individuals, communities and organisations can take collaborative action for a sustainable future.
Details to know
November 2023
2 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
This week functions as 'Day 1' of the conference and provides an introduction to COP28 and the course.
What's included
2 videos37 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Key topics and events direct from the Conference.
What's included
6 videos37 readings1 assignment11 discussion prompts
Instructors
Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability
Reviewed on Dec 2, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 31, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 9, 2023
