The University of Edinburgh
Learning for a Sustainable Future: Live at COP28
The University of Edinburgh

Learning for a Sustainable Future: Live at COP28

Taught in English

10,432 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beth Christie
Pete Higgins

Instructors: Beth Christie

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(119 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Investigate the broader context of COP28 and consider other associated frameworks such as The UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

  • Consider local, national, and global perspectives on COP28 through a range of responses to the core themes of the Conference.

  • Share ideas and inspiration as to how individuals, communities and organisations can take collaborative action for a sustainable future.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

2 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This week functions as 'Day 1' of the conference and provides an introduction to COP28 and the course.

What's included

2 videos37 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Key topics and events direct from the Conference.

What's included

6 videos37 readings1 assignment11 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (51 ratings)
Beth Christie
The University of Edinburgh
2 Courses20,945 learners

Offered by

The University of Edinburgh
British Council
Learning for Sustainability Scotland

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 119

4.7

119 reviews

  • 5 stars

    84.03%

  • 4 stars

    8.40%

  • 3 stars

    1.68%

  • 2 stars

    0.84%

  • 1 star

    5.04%

FT
5

Reviewed on Dec 2, 2023

VC
5

Reviewed on Dec 31, 2023

DD
5

Reviewed on Dec 9, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions