Peter Higgins is Professor of Outdoor, Environmental and Sustainability Education at Edinburgh University. He is Director of the UN-recognised centre ‘Learning for Sustainability Scotland’. He Chaired the Scottish Government’s Learning for Sustainability Implementation Groups (2012-2016). He is a passionate teacher/educator (indoors, outdoors and on-line), and was recently awarded the University’s highest award for teaching. He Chairs the Board of Trustees of the Field Studies Council, and the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Scottish Government’s nature agency, ‘NatureScot’.