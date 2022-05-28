This course is aimed at students wishing to learn how Java interacts with databases in a modern framework. The course uses the very popular Spring Boot Framework, with Micro services, as a setting for our database interactions using Java Persistence Framework (JPA) and Spring Data Repositories to abstract away JPA. Students will then learn how to expose Repositories as Rest Web services in their own right using Hypermedia as the Engine of Application State or HATEAOS concepts. Spring Aspect Oriented Programming (AOP) will be covered to illustrate how cross cutting concerns like logging can be applied in a centralized non evasive manner to domain classes. finally the course covers the use of Spring Transaction Managers and Springs declarative configuration Transaction model.
About this Course
Spring MVC, Spring Boot, RestControllers and Spring Dependency Injection
Skills you will gain
- Spring Support for JPA
- JPA
- Restful services
- Spring Data Repositories
- Spring Data
Spring MVC, Spring Boot, RestControllers and Spring Dependency Injection
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spring Data Repositories
Incorporate Java Persistence Architecture (JPA) into Spring Applications, abstract away the details of JPA through the Spring Data Project, utilizing JPA Repositories
Spring AOP and Transactions
Decorate Spring Managed Beans with non evasive additional functionalities through Spring Aspect Oriented Programming for cross cutting concerns such as Logging and Transaction Management. Use Spring's declarative Transaction Management Annotations for transaction propagation and rollback
About the Spring Framework Specialization
This Specialization explains high level patterns used in Microservice architectures and the motivation to move towards these architectures and away from monolithic development of applications. Students will learn how Java interacts with databases in a modern framework, using the very popular Spring Boot Framework, with Microservices. Students wishing to develop Java based Web Applications and Restful Micro Services will be using the very popular Spring MVC and Spring Boot frameworks with minimal configuration.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.