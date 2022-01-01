Google Cloud
Apigee refers to Google's application programming interface (API) gateway management tool. An API is an interface that acts as a messenger, allowing multiple applications to communicate with one another.
Apigee allows you to analyze API usage and to manage APIs for easy deployment of apps. The cloud-based tool was originally developed by Sonoa Systems, a company that later rebranded itself as Apigee in 2010. Google eventually acquired the platform in 2016.
Learning about Apigee can prepare you for a career as an Apigee developer. As a developer, you'll work to develop, test, deploy, and maintain API gateway solutions. Various companies rely on Apigee infrastructure and have a need for full-time developers to keep their systems running. As of 2020, the average salary in the US for Apigee developers is $136,968 per year, or $66 per hour. On the high end, some developers make up to $181,000 per year.
Coursera gives you access to a number of online courses aimed at building your knowledge of Apigee and your practical skills. Courses cover the fundamentals, including installing and managing the platform, as well as designing and deploying API proxies. Some courses focus specifically on security issues and teach you how to protect against various threats.
Instructors guide you through the course material, which will include video lectures, labs, and quizzes. Some of the courses build off of lessons in previous courses, so you should plan to take them in order. However, the courses feature flexible deadlines, so you can learn at your own pace.
Ultimately, these courses can help you seek out accreditation from Google through a certification exam. To become an Apigee certified API engineer, you can complete a 120-minute test that assesses your knowledge and skills.