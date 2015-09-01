About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a good understanding of Apigee hybrid architecture.

  • Understand the Apigee hybrid terminology and organizational model.

  • Learn how to install and operate the hybrid platform.

  • Learn the tools and commands used to configure and manage the components of the hybrid runtime plane.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introduction

19 minutes to complete
1 hour to complete

Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Architecture

1 hour to complete
2 hours to complete

Installation and Platform Operation

2 hours to complete
About the Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization

Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud

