About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Hybrid Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to upgrade the runtime plane installation to a newer released version of Apigee hybrid.

  • Learn how to use logs, metrics, and analytics to monitor and troubleshoot issues with Apigee hybrid.

  • Learn how to install and operate the hybrid platform.

  • Learn how you can make the best use of Apigee Support while using Apigee hybrid.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Introduction

14 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Upgrade

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Logging and Monitoring

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

